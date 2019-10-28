Brazil aims to promote trade inside and outside Mercosur
Brazil is committed to promoting changes to the Mercosur trade bloc in order to further stimulate trade inside and outside the group, the country's trade secretary for the Ministry of Economy, Lucas Ferraz, said on Monday.
"Brazil is engaged in a Mercosur reform, proposing new measures to promote more trade inside and outside the bloc," he said in a seminar in Rio de Janeiro, without referring to the outcome of Argentina's election.
The victory of Peronist Alberto Fernandez, whom Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has called a "red bandit", sets the stage for a run-in between the countries that could derail their Mercosur trade bloc.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- Mercosur
- Jair Bolsonaro
- bloc
- Alberto Fernandez
- Argentina
- Rio de Janeiro
ALSO READ
Health News Summary: Ohio ban on Down syndrome abortion blocked by U.S. appeals court
IRCTC makes blockbuster debut; zooms over 101 pc in debut trade
Mercosur bloc and other South American countries condemn unrest in Ecuador
J&K Guv defends communication blockade, says lives of Kashmiris more important than mobile services
The World's Largest Automakers, Along with MOBI, Announce a Joint Proof of Concept for the First Vehicle Identity on Blockchain