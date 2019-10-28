International Development News
Brazil aims to promote trade inside and outside Mercosur

  • Updated: 28-10-2019 20:10 IST
Brazil is committed to promoting changes to the Mercosur trade bloc in order to further stimulate trade inside and outside the group, the country's trade secretary for the Ministry of Economy, Lucas Ferraz, said on Monday.

"Brazil is engaged in a Mercosur reform, proposing new measures to promote more trade inside and outside the bloc," he said in a seminar in Rio de Janeiro, without referring to the outcome of Argentina's election.

The victory of Peronist Alberto Fernandez, whom Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has called a "red bandit", sets the stage for a run-in between the countries that could derail their Mercosur trade bloc.

