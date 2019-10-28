Cen.bank governor: Lebanon needs solution in days to stave off future economic collapse

Lebanon needs a political solution to the country's crisis in days to regain confidence and avoid a future economic collapse, Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh told Reuters on Monday.

He said a CNN headline on Monday did not reflect what he said in an interview with the broadcaster. "I am not saying that we are going to have a collapse in a matter of days. I am saying we need to have a solution in a matter of days to regain confidence and avoid a collapse in the future."

Salameh said that the local currency peg to the dollar will be maintained and that when banks in Lebanon re-open, "there is no capital control and no haircut."

