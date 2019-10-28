Two Iraqis killed, 112 wounded in Baghdad protests -sources

At least two people were killed on Monday when Iraqi security forces launched tear gas canisters into their heads in Baghdad as renewed anti-government protests entered their fourth day, security and medical sources told Reuters.

At least 112 people were wounded, the sources said.

Also Read: Rs 3,000 old age pension, Rs 3 lakh collateral free loans for people belonging to SC community: BJP Haryana poll manifesto.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)