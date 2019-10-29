International Development News
Development News Edition

Death of Baghdadi marks devastating blow for the remnants of ISIS: US Def Secretary

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 00:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 00:13 IST
Death of Baghdadi marks devastating blow for the remnants of ISIS: US Def Secretary
Image Credit: Flickr / Kurdishstruggle

The death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi marks a devastating blow for the remnants of ISIS, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday, asserting that the secret operation in northwest Syria was the culmination of a multi-year enter agency effort to find the dreaded terrorist leader and then capture or kill him. The United States joint Special Operations Forces conducted a successful raid on Saturday night resulting in the death of al-Baghdadi, the founder and leader of ISIS. This operation was the culmination of a multi-year enter agency effort to find him and then capture or kill him, Esper told reporters at a Pentagon news conference.

"Baghdadi and the thugs who follow him were responsible for some of the most brutal atrocities of our time. His death marks a devastating blow for the remnants of ISIS who are now deprived of their inspirational leader following the destruction of their physical caliphate earlier this year," he said. Not a single United States service member was killed in this high risk operation, he said.

"Despite Baghdadi's death the security situation in Syria remains complex. Multiple state and nonstate actors continue to buy for control of territory and resources within the country," Esper said. Noting that it is very easy for the US to get drawn into continued conflict if objectives are not clear, Esper said that acting as a police force out to solve every dispute is not America's mission.

"Our mission in Syria today remains the same as it was when we first began operations in 2014, to enable the enduring defeat of ISIS. Our recent repositioning the forces within the country is intended to posture us to continue this mission and give the president options while returning the balance back home to the United States," he said. "Those who remain will continue to execute counterterrorism operations while staying in close contact with the Syrians Democratic forces who have fought alongside us. Additionally the United States will retain control of oil fields in Northeast Syria," he added.

Giving details of the operation that resulted in the death of the dreaded terrorist, Mark Alexander Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said intelligence from numerous organisations throughout the Department of Defense and across the entire enter agency identified the target location approximately four miles from the Turkish border in Idlib province of Syria. In order to reduce the risk to US forces and prevent miscalculation and escalation and action consistent with operations in the past week coordinated with appropriate militaries and other organisations in the regions to establish the confliction mechanisms, he said.

During the mission, US forces were infiltrated by helicopter and once on the objective secured the target compound. The assault force was then engaged with small arms fire and the threats were quickly eliminated. "Our forces isolated the compound and protected all of the noncombatants. While clearing the objective US forces discovered al-Baghdadi hiding in a tunnel. The assault force closed in on Baghdadi and ended when he detonated a suicide vest," Milley said. "Baghdadi's remains were then transported to a secure facility to confirm his identity with forensic DNA testing and the disposal of his remains has been done and is complete and was handled appropriately," the top US general said.

Responding to a question, Milley said the US had video and photos of the operation. "We are not prepared at this time to release those. They are going through a declassification process," he said, adding that they could be released in the coming days.

"From an operational standpoint the United States military can strike any target anywhere any time," Milley said when asked how difficult it would have been to carry out this operation if he did not have troops on the ground and bases. "We have incredible reach. We can strike anybody any time anywhere. The terrorists should be aware of that. They should have seen that now after us doing this multiple times and with regard to your question regarding the SDF we stay in continuous contact with them," Esper said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Alphabet third-quarter profit misses estimates

Alphabet Inc fell short of analysts estimates for third-quarter profit on Monday, hit by aggressive spending by its Google unit on marketing and hardware development. The company reported a net income of 7.07 billion, or 10.12 per Class A a...

UPDATE 2-Left's win in Argentina strains Brazil ties, deepens regional divide

The election of leftist Alberto Fernandez in Argentina, who Brazils right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has called a red bandit, sets the stage for a run-in between South Americas two biggest economies that could derail their Mercosur trade...

UPDATE 9-EU agrees Brexit delay as British parliament blocks December election

The European Union agreed to a Brexit delay of up to three months on Monday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would push on with his bid to end Britains political paralysis with an election on Dec. 12.With the United Kingdoms schedul...

UPDATE 1-Baghdadi given burial at sea, afforded religious rites -U.S. officials

The United States has given the remains of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi a burial at sea and afforded him religious rites according to Islamic custom after he was killed in a U.S. commando raid in Syria on Saturday, three offici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019