Baghdadi given burial at sea, afforded religious rites -source

The United States has given the remains of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi a burial at sea and afforded him religious rites according to Islamic custom, after he was killed in a commando raid on Saturday, a U.S. official told Reuters.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not disclose further details, including how or where the ritual was performed.

Also Read: ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead in US raid in Syria: President Donald Trump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)