One killed when Iraqi police use live fire to disperse protesters in Kerbala -sources

At least one person was killed and 53 wounded on Monday when Iraqi policemen used live fire to disperse protesters in the Shi'ite holy city of Kerbala, security and medical sources told Reuters.

The cause of death was a bullet to the head, a medical source said, adding that six of the wounded were in critical condition.

