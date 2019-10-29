Macron 'firmly condemns heinous attack' at French mosque
President Emmanuel Macron "firmly condemned" what he described as a "heinous" attack on a mosque in France Monday by an octogenarian former ultra-right party candidate who shot and wounded two people and tried to burn the building.
"The Republic will never tolerate hatred," the president tweeted. "Everything will be done to punish the perpetrators and protect our Muslim compatriots. I commit myself to it."
