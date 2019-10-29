International Development News
Development News Edition

Pentagon says it won't release name of dog injured in Baghdadi raid 'just yet'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 02:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 02:38 IST
Pentagon says it won't release name of dog injured in Baghdadi raid 'just yet'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Pentagon has said that it will for now not make public the name of the US service dog injured in the American air raid in northwest Syria that ended in the death of dreaded ISIS leader Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi, to "protect its identity". Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said on Monday, "The K-9, the military working dog, performed a tremendous service, as they all do in a variety of situations. It is slightly wounded and fully recovering."

"But the dog is still in theater, returned to duty with its handler. So we're not going to release photos or names of dogs or anything else just yet. It's a classified unit," the top American general said at a joint news conference with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. "Protecting his identity," Esper chipped in. "We're protecting the dog's identity," Milley echoed.

A day earlier, US President Donald Trump had said when the American troops landed in eight helicopters along with specially trained canines, they also had with them a robot, the first of its kind, to go after the ISIS leader inside the tunnel. Being chased by dogs towards the dead end of a tunnel, Baghdadi killed himself by blowing up his powerful suicide vest, as such the robot was not used, the president told reporters at the White House, giving details of the operation in northwest Syria.

"Nobody was even hurt. Our 'K-9' as they call, I call it a dog, a beautiful dog. A talented dog was injured and brought back," Trump said in response to a question on Sunday. K9s of Valor, a nonprofit organization dedicated to keeping police K9 officers safe by donating lifesaving equipment, said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the US Special Forces dog injured Saturday during the raid on an ISIS terrorist's compound. He sustained blast injuries as he chased a screaming Baghdadi into a tunnel. He did return with his team and is being treated."

The dog that accompanied US commandoes who killed Osama bin Laden at his hideout in Pakistan's Abbottabad was named as Cairo. It was a Belgian Malinois.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Baghdadi's remains disposed of in accordance with law of armed conflict: Pentagon

The remains of ISIS leader Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi was disposed of appropriately in accordance with the US standard operating procedure and the law of armed conflict, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has said. US President Donald Trum...

Report: Watt to have surgery this week for torn pec

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt will have surgery this week to repair the torn pectoral muscle that ended his season Sunday, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Watt, 30, faces a recovery time of approximately four months and ...

UPDATE 2-'We know we made mistakes' on 737 MAX -Boeing CEO

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg will acknowledge on Tuesday that the aircraft manufacturer made mistakes, as he appears at a congressional hearing on two 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, according to written testimony mad...

UPDATE 1-U.S. hero dog wounded in Baghdadi operation shall go unnamed for now

Answering the call to duty, a wounded hero dog was one of the few casualties from the U.S. special forces raid on the Syria compound of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. But do not ask the dogs name, because the military wont say -...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019