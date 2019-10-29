International Development News
Development News Edition

PM Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia will strengthen bilateral relations: Indian envoy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia heralds a new era in Indo-Saudi relations, Dr Ausaf Sayeed, India's ambassador to Saudi Arabia has said while adding that the visit will further bind the two nations in an even stronger strategic partnership.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 11:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 11:06 IST
PM Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia will strengthen bilateral relations: Indian envoy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspecting the guard of honour at Riyadh International Airport on Monday night. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia heralds a new era in Indo-Saudi relations, Dr Ausaf Sayeed, India's ambassador to Saudi Arabia has said while adding that the visit will further bind the two nations in an even stronger strategic partnership. "Modi's second visit to the Kingdom will set bilateral relations on a new upward trajectory and bind the two nations in an even stronger strategic partnership," he wrote in a column in Arab News dated October 28.

Sayeed said the visit is expected to "further strengthen and expand bilateral ties in various areas such as security and strategic cooperation, defense, energy security, renewable energy, investments, trade and commerce, small and medium enterprises, agriculture, civil aviation, infrastructure, housing, financial services, training and capacity building, culture and people-to-people engagement." "Nearly a dozen government-to-government agreements related to these areas are expected to be signed, as well as several government-to-business agreements," he said.

The ambassador said the most important outcome of the visit is expected to be the establishment of a Strategic Partnership Council (SPC) between the two countries. Highlighting that New Delhi appreciates the Kingdom's vital role as a reliable source for India's long-term energy supplies, the ambassador said, "Both countries are keen to transform the buyer-seller relationship in this sector into a much broader strategic partnership based on mutual complementarity and interdependence."

The ambassador recalled that a trilateral partnership has been formed between Saudi Aramco, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and a consortium of Indian oil majors with an aim to set up the world's largest greenfield refinery in Raigarh district on India's west coast. The ambassador stressed that the two countries are exploring closer cooperation in defence industries and noted that there has been an increase in the participation of Saudi Armed Forces personnel in Indian military courses.

Sayeed said that the trade between the two countries is growing at a healthy rate of 24 per cent annually, there is potential to double the "non-oil component" to $20 billion in the next five years. He lauded the role played by Indian Diaspora in strengthening relations between the two countries saying the contribution of 2.6-million-strong Indian diaspora to the Kingdom's development is widely "acknowledged and appreciated."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Riyadh for a two-day visit, is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on Tuesday. Prime Minister Modi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday at the invitation of the Saudi King. Upon his arrival at the King Khalid International Airport, Modi inspected a guard of honour. (ANI)

Also Read: Narendra Modi, Khattar taking away your money and giving it to their 15 rich friends: Rahul Gandhi in Nuh rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Guinea Bissau president dismisses government

Bissau, Oct 29 AFP Guinea Bissaus president has announced he is sacking the government with immediate effect, throwing the West African country into further chaos and casting doubt over next months election. It is the latest move in a month...

Late Luke Perry stands out in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' deleted scene

Late actor Luke Perry seems to shine out in once Upon a Time in Hollywood which was released again with deleted scenes. The actor delivered a stout performance as Wayne Maunder in the ninth Quentin Tarantino flick and those fans who are eag...

US welcomes proposed intra-Afghan talks in China

Washington, Oct 29 AFP The United States on Monday welcomed Chinas proposal to host a fresh meeting bringing together Afghan officials and the Taliban, after President Donald Trump abruptly ended talks with the insurgents. The Taliban last ...

Leader of protest-hit Hong Kong warns of recession risk

Hong Kong, Oct 29 AP Hong Kongs leader says the city is at risk of falling into a recession as it enters its fifth month of pro-democracy protests, and she says her priority was ending violence first before a political resolution. Chief Exe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019