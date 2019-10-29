International Development News
Development News Edition

China downplays Solomon island lease debacle, tells U.S. to stay out

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 15:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 15:06 IST
China downplays Solomon island lease debacle, tells U.S. to stay out
Image Credit: Flickr

There is nothing unusual about Chinese companies experiencing issues when investing in Pacific island states or elsewhere, China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, after a rebuffed attempt by a Chinese firm to lease an island in the Solomons. The Solomon Islands government said last week a deal signed by one of its provinces to lease the entire island of Tulagi to a Chinese company is unlawful and should be terminated, a move applauded by the United States.

Details of the long-term lease between the Solomons' Central Province and China Sam Enterprise Group were made public shortly after the Pacific nation switched diplomatic ties to Beijing from Taiwan in September. The shift was strongly criticized by the United States. Speaking at a daily briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang noted there had been a "fair amount" of media attention on the case, and that is was their understanding the local government had not sought permission for the project from the central government.

China has always told its companies they must respect local laws and international rules when operating abroad, and that they were encouraging the Chinese company involved in this case to talk to the Solomons government to "appropriately" resolve the issue, he added. "I'd like to say here that it is very normal for Chinese companies investing in or looking for commercial opportunities overseas, including in the Pacific island state region, to maybe have some issues in this process," Geng said.

The United States, however, was "abnormally excited" about this particular case, with even the U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper weighing in, looking to smear China's relationship with the region, he added. "We no longer wonder at the sight of these cheap tricks, but can't help ask the Americans, do you really care about the interests of Pacific island states and their people? Or do you care more about your geopolitical interests? I think the U.S. side should give a clear answer."

Though tiny in landmass, Pacific islands such as Tulagi have re-emerged as a strategic priority for the world's biggest nations, who are keen to lock-in alliances with countries that control vast swaths of resource-rich ocean between the Americas and Asia. China, in particular, has in recent years expanded its financial and political influence in the Pacific, which has been a diplomatic stronghold for the United States and its regional allies since World War Two.

Esper had applauded the Solomons' decision to invalidate the agreement, which he applauded as "an important decision to reinforce sovereignty, transparency, and the rule of law". Tulagi hosted U.S. bases in World War Two and was the site of the Solomons' capital before it was moved to the island of Guadalcanal.

Also Read: Asia and Pacific must adopt low-carbon policies for sustainable growth

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UK government will accept opposition amendment to hold election on Dec. 11-BBC

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government will agree to an amendment put forward by opposition parties to hold an election on Dec. 11, the BBC reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources from Johnsons office.Johnson said on Monday tha...

KOZHIKODE, OCT 29, (PTI):

KOZHIKODE, OCT 29, PTICopra Office Rs.10,280-Dilpas Rs.10,300-Rajapur Rs.13,100-Balls Rs.11,000-Coconut Oil Rs.16,800-Oil Cake Expeller Rs.2,200-PTI VKBAPR APR...

18 killed in attack against protesters in Iraq's Karbala

Baghdad, Oct 29 AP Iraqi security forces wearing masks and black plainclothes opened fire at protesters in the Shiite holy city of Karbala on Tuesday, killing 18 people and wounding hundreds, security officials said, in one of the deadliest...

UPDATE 1-European shares take a breather, focus shifts to Fed

European shares fell for the first time in seven sessions on Tuesday as weak earnings dampened optimism surrounding the U.S.-China trade progress and ahead of an expected interest-rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week.The pan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019