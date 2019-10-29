International Development News
Development News Edition

Australian sentenced to 36 years for murder, rape of Israeli

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 15:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 15:19 IST
Australian sentenced to 36 years for murder, rape of Israeli
Image Credit: ANI

An Australian judge has sentenced a man to 36 years in prison for the murder and rape of an Israeli student in the city of Melbourne. Victoria state Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth on Tuesday ordered Codey Herrmann to serve at least 30 years behind bars for his crimes against 21-year-old Aiia Maasarwe in January.

Herrmann had pleaded guilty to repeatedly beating Maasarwe with a metal pole, sexually assaulting her and setting her on fire in the attack. Hollingworth said: "Women should be free to walk the streets alone without fear of being violently attacked by a stranger."

The victim had been studying at La Trobe University in Melbourne for the previous five months as an exchange student from Shanghai University in China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Five facts about next U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi

Argentinas candidate Rafael Grossi on Tuesday secured the necessary two-thirds in a vote by the International Atomic Energy Agencys 35-nation Board of Governors to become its next director-general, diplomats said. Below are five facts about...

OTP based refund system introduced for tickets booked by IRCTC authorized agents

Indian Railways introduces a new OTP based refund system for tickets booked through authorized railway ticketing agents. This is aimed to bring in a transparent and customer-friendly refund system for reserved e-tickets that are canceled or...

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court stays capital punishment till Nov 10

Sri Lankas Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the stay order till November 10 against a move by President Maithripala Sirisena to reinstate capital punishment in the country for the first time since 1976 before he leaves office next month. S...

Militants attack Army patrol party: Officials

Militants attacked an army patrolling party in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, but there were no reports of any casualty, police said. Militants fired upon a patrolling party of Army at Drubgam in South Kashmirs Pulwama di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019