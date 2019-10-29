International Development News
Development News Edition

Pedestrian detection systems produce mixed results in safety study

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 15:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 15:31 IST
Pedestrian detection systems produce mixed results in safety study

The performance of modern pedestrian detection systems varies widely between carmakers, with high-end luxury brands generally faring better and other models failing to recognize pedestrians altogether, according to a study released on Tuesday by a U.S. insurance research group.

The assessment comes at a time when pedestrian deaths on U.S. roads are spiking, with an estimated 6,283 people on foot killed by vehicles in 2018, a year that saw the highest number of cyclist and pedestrian deaths since 1990. Automakers are beefing up crash avoidance technology on new cars, increasingly making the part of the system of their standard equipment in 2020 models.

Pedestrian detection systems, enabled by windshield-mounted cameras or radar sensors in a vehicle's front grille, are coupled with a car's automatic emergency braking system and intended to stop the vehicle if it detects a pedestrian in its path. The study by the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) found that not all systems perform equally well. Of the 19 latest-year editions and models IIHS tested, 13 avoided pedestrians entirely or at least managed to reduce speeds significantly.

While the best-performing cars included luxury models Audi A4, BMW 3 series and a version of the Mercedes-Benz C-class, IIHS also gave its best rating to the Nissan Maxima and Volvo S60. The Chevrolet Malibu, a Ford Fusion, Hyundai Sonata, and Kia Optima, were among the tested cars that did not reduce speeds in some tests or failed entirely.

The IIHS testing scenarios included an adult crossing the road, a child darting out from behind an obstacle and an adult walking near the edge of the road - situations that account for more than half of all pedestrian deaths. All tests were conducted during the day and on dry roads, as those are the only scenarios for which automakers currently commit their technology, said IIHS President David Harkey.

"This technology is in its infancy," Harkey said in a phone interview. "But let's acknowledge what the automakers are doing well and encourage them to do more." Tests by the American Automobile Association (AAA) earlier this month showed more devastating results when the technology is tested at night, a time when 75% of pedestrian fatalities occur.

None of the 2019 test cars - a Chevrolet Malibu, Honda Accord, Tesla Model 3 and Toyota Camry - was able to detect an adult pedestrian in the dark. IIHS's Harkey called on automakers to also develop better headlights to allow systems to spot pedestrians at night.

Also Read: UPDATE 4-Armed man hits pedestrians with hijacked ambulance in Oslo -police

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Terrorists fire upon CRPF personnel at Pulwama school

In yet another terror incident, armed terrorists on Tuesday tried to target children by firing at a school building in Pulwama. At around 315 pm, unknown terrorists fired 6-7 rounds on CRPF deployment at a school which was an examination ce...

Poor evidence cannabis improves mental health: study

Paris, Oct 29 AFP People with psychiatric disorders may want to pass on the joint -- at least until further research is done, a new Australian study suggests. The paper, published Monday in The Lancet Psychiatry, looked at 83 previous studi...

Kunal Nayyar celebrates Diwali in India, makes Instagram comeback

The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar was in Delhi to celebrate the festival of Diwali with his family and also decided to return to photovideo sharing platform Instagram on the occasion. The actor has been on the break from the social medi...

InterGlobe Aviation shares fall 3 pc after DGCA directive

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation fell 3 per cent on Tuesday after the DGCA asked IndiGo not to use A320 Neo planes which are fitted with PW engines that have already been used for over 3,000 hours, or face grounding of aircraft. The scrip decl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019