Beirut protesters' camp attacked, tents set on fire - TV footage

Tents of anti-government protesters were on fire in a central Beirut square on Tuesday after their camp was attacked by men armed with sticks, TV footage showed. The attackers shouted slogan associated with the Hezbollah and Amal groups.

Security forces were also deployed in the area.

