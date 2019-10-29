International Development News
Beirut protesters' camp attacked, tents set on fire - TV footage

  Reuters
  • |
  Beirut
  • |
  Updated: 29-10-2019 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 18:22 IST
Beirut protesters' camp attacked, tents set on fire - TV footage
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Tents of anti-government protesters were on fire in a central Beirut square on Tuesday after their camp was attacked by men armed with sticks, TV footage showed. The attackers shouted slogan associated with the Hezbollah and Amal groups.

Security forces were also deployed in the area.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Ecuador's Moreno readies repeal of fuel subsidy cuts as protesters head home

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

