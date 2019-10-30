International Development News
Development News Edition

At least 42 perish in Cameroon landslide

  • PTI
  • |
  • Yaounde
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 02:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 02:14 IST
At least 42 perish in Cameroon landslide
Image Credit: ANI

At least 42 people were killed after their houses were swept away on Tuesday in a landslide caused by torrential rain in the western Cameroon city of Bafoussam, state media reported, showing images of rescuers desperately sifting through rubble for survivors. "Searches are ongoing. We fear there are further deaths," a senior local official told AFP on condition of anonymity as nightfall neared.

A total of 42 bodies were taken to the hospital in the city, according to an official statement read on Cameroon Radio Television (CRTV). Media reports had earlier spoken of about 30 dead, with the radio reporting that four pregnant women were among the victims.

Pictures of the tragedy in Bafouassam posted on social media showed ramshackle houses having crumbled into the ochre-coloured terrain and men clad in hard hats digging away at piles of mud in the search for survivors. "The houses that collapsed were built on the side of a hill in a risk zone," said the local official in the West Region, of which Bafoussam is the capital, some 300 kilometres northwest of the capital Yaounde.

He said the landslide was caused by torrential rains that have fallen in the country over the past few days as well as the wider region, with neighbouring Central African Republic and Nigeria also seriously hit. Cameroon President Paul Biya offered his condolences to families of the victims in a message broadcast on CRTV.

Landslides are quite exceptional in the area although further south they are less rare in the rainy season, notably in the English-speaking southwest. It was in the southwestern coastal resort town of Limbe that five people died in a landslide following flooding in July last year.

Neighbouring Central African Republic, already mired in a brutal civil war, is reeling from 10 days of torrential rain which have plunged swathes of the country underwater, creating a new emergency in one of the world's poorest nations. Tens of thousands of people have been left homeless after the CAR's largest river, the Oubangui, burst its banks at the height of the country's worst floods in decades which have left parts of the capital Bangui submerged, prompting authorities to warn of the risk of cholera.

Several agrarian states in another Cameroon neighbour, Nigeria, have also been hit by flooding. A torrential downpour Monday allowed dozens of inmates to escape from prison in the central state of Kogi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. sanctions on Iran threaten access to certain medicines -report

U.S. sanctions on Iran threaten access by some Iranians to medicines that treat diseases such as cancer and epilepsy, despite exemptions in the measures for imports of humanitarian goods, a report said on Tuesday. Theres no acute nationwide...

UPDATE 5-Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot owner PSA in talks to combine -source

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA are in talks to combine in a deal that could create a 50 billion automaker, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.Fiat Chrysler shares rose sharply after news of the talks and ended up more th...

Andhra CM meets expert committee for reformation in education system

The expert committee for reformation in the education system on Tuesday explained its recommendations to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat in Amaravati. Professor N. Balakrishnan, Chairman of the Committe...

Tennis-Medvedev's winning run ends in defeat by Chardy

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev suffered a shock defeat by home favourite Jeremy Chardy on a bad day for Russians at the Paris Masters on Tuesday. Medvedev, who will make his debut at the ATP Finals next month after a barnstorming season, lost ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019