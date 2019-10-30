International Development News
Muraleedharan meets Fiji minister, discusses ways of boosting bilateral ties

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan met Fiji's Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Veena Bhatnagar here on Tuesday and discussed measures for giving a thrust to bilateral relations.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 30-10-2019 03:13 IST
  Created: 30-10-2019 03:13 IST
Fijian minister Veena Bhatnagar and MoS MEA V Muraleedharan in New Delhi on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan met Fiji's Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Veena Bhatnagar here on Tuesday and discussed measures for giving a thrust to bilateral relations. "Pleasure to meet HE Veena Bhatnagar, Dy. Speaker of Parliament and Asst. Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation of Fiji, today. Discussed measures for further strengthening India-Fiji relations," Muraleedharan tweeted.

Bhatnagar is currently on a visit to India and attended the 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya earlier this week. On October 26, the crowd in the temple town broke out into loud cheers when Bhatnagar began her speech in flawless Hindi by hailing Lord Rama and even sang a few lines of the famous bhajan "mangal bhawan a mangal haari".

Speaking about her connection with India, Bhatnagar had said, "I also belong here even if I am living in Fiji. Our ancestors migrated to Fiji from India." Prior to her entry in politics, Bhatnagar was a radio personality and a programme director for Radio Fiji Two with the State Broadcaster, Fiji Broadcasting Corporation. (ANI)

