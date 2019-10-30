International Development News
Development News Edition

Family joins desperate search for Brit tourist in Cambodia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kohrong
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 15:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 15:29 IST
Family joins desperate search for Brit tourist in Cambodia

Koh Rong, Oct 30 (AFP) The family of a 21-year-old British tourist who went missing on a Cambodian island a week ago boarded boats with authorities Wednesday to continue a meticulous search around the waters and dense jungle territory. The desperate search for backpacker Amelia Bambridge on Koh Rong includes more than 100 army, navy and police personnel as well as relatives and volunteers.

Bambridge did not check out of her hostel on October 24, while her bag and phone were later found on party spot Police Beach, where she was last seen hours earlier. Her family members scrambled to the island to help with the investigation and have also been active on social media asking travellers for possible clues.

Brother Harry Bambridge posted a video on his Instagram showing him sitting on a racing boat with Cambodian officials. "Still no Amelia," he wrote.

While her brother and father jumped on a speedboat, her mother joined a police canine team to search a jungle near the last sighting. The mystery deepened after police held six men for questioning but they were found not to be involved and released.

Koh Rong governor Noun Bunthol told AFP the latest foray into the placid waters of the Gulf of Thailand was based on a tip from a fisherman. "We took the family members to an area where a fisherman reported he saw a body floating, but we did not see anything," Noun Bunthol told AFP, adding that the search continued further north towards the Thai border.

Nak Phong, the fisherman who reported the tip and joined them on the search, told AFP he had spotted a body in the waters on October 27 floating about 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the shore. "I did not know whether the body was a foreigner or not -- I dared not go closer," he said. (AFP)

RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook agrees to pay UK fine over Cambridge Analytica scandal

Facebook on Wednesday agreed to pay a 500,000 pound 644,0000 fine for breaches of data protection law related to the harvesting of data by consultancy Cambridge Analytica, Britains information regulator said.The Information Commissioners Of...

Research findings need to be translated for better reach:Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said research findings in English should be translated into various Indian languages to increase their reach, and the government should work towards it. Naidu was speaking at an international symp...

Considering proposal to drop everything about Tipu Sultan from textbooks: BS Yediyurappa

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that the government is considering a proposal to remove Tipu Sultans name from school textbooks. About Tipu Jayanti, we are going to drop everything. We are also thinking to drop everything in...

UPDATE 1-Norway wealth fund boosted by U.S. investment in Q3

Norways 1.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the worlds largest, made a 1.6 return on investment in the third quarter, earning 236 billion Norwegian crowns 25.55 billion, it said on Wednesday.Equity and fixed income investments had another q...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019