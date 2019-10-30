International Development News
Development News Edition

Ghosn denies report of improper use of Nissan money

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 18:17 IST
Ghosn denies report of improper use of Nissan money

Former Nissan Motor Co Ltd boss Carlos Ghosn denied any impropriety over payments he made during his time at the automaker, following a newspaper report that Japanese tax authorities determined he used company money for private use. "Mr. Ghosn categorically denies that there was anything improper about the payments or donations at issue, all of which were made for the benefit of Nissan," according to a statement issued by a spokesman.

"There is nothing new in these allegations, which arise from inquiries by the tax authorities and taxes paid by Nissan years ago," the statement said. "The prosecutors' decision to leak them now, only days after Mr. Ghosn publicly released court filings detailing extensive prosecutorial misconduct and previewing his defenses for the first time, is a transparent effort to distract from the failings of their case."

Japan's Yomiuri reported on Tuesday the country's tax authorities had determined Ghosn used money for private use, bolstering the carmaker's case that he diverted corporate funds for personal gain. The Japanese newspaper, without citing sources, said the National Tax Agency found Ghosn used Nissan money for several years to pay consultant fees to his sister for fictitious work and to make donations to a university in Lebanon.

The former Nissan chairman holds Lebanese nationality. He is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, which he denies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

As pollution plagues Delhi, calls grow to shut schools and axe sport events

Some doctors and residents urged New Delhi authorities to shut schools and cancel outdoor sporting events in the Indian capital as air pollution remained at the most severe level for the second day running on Wednesday.Farm fires raging in ...

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared - report

A deadly military base in southeast Niger was attacked on Wednesday, AFP news agency reported citing local sources. Casualties are feared in the incident.BREAKING Deadly attack on military base in southeast Niger local sources pic.twitter.c...

UPDATE 1-Sterling drifts as big option bets keep volatility subdued

Sterling tiptoed higher on Wednesday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won parliamentary approval to hold a general election in December though moves were tiny as large currency options expiring this week kept volatility subdued.Mo...

Putin to skip APEC summit in Chile, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation APEC summit in Chile next month, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, adding that the decision had nothing to do with the ongoing riots in Chile. It is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019