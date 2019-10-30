International Development News
Development News Edition

Erdogan: Joint patrols with Turkey and Russia start Friday

  • PTI
  • |
  • Istanbul
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 19:36 IST
Erdogan: Joint patrols with Turkey and Russia start Friday

Joint Turkish-Russian patrols will begin on Friday in northeastern Syria, following a Russian-brokered cease-fire that promised to have Syrian Kurdish forces withdraw to the south, Turkey's president said Wednesday. Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his ruling party that Turkey won't hesitate to relaunch its operation if the Kurdish fighters do not abandon the 30-kilometer-wide area (about 19 miles wide) or continue their attacks against Turkish troops. He said Turkey will "respond in the harshest way to any attacks" and that "if needed, we will expand our safe zone."

Turkey invaded northeastern Syria earlier this month to push Syrian Kurdish fighters from the area. Ankara considers them terrorists linked to an insurgency in Turkey. The cease-fire to allow the Syrian Kurdish forces to withdraw has largely held, despite occasional clashes.

Meanwhile, in Geneva, delegations from Syria's government, opposition, and civil society gathered for the first time Wednesday to discuss the country's constitution, billed by a U.N. mediator as a "momentous" task that could help their country emerge from nearly nine years of war. An "opening ceremony" for the U.N.-brokered, tripartite constitutional committee offered a symbolic step by bringing once-defiant sides into the same room for talks, but the substance and possible achievements remain unknown.

UN envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen called on the sides to be "patient and persistent" and warned of unknowns such as terror attacks or fighting that could derail the talks that have taken many months to organize. The meeting has been billed as a Syrian-led process, with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling it an important step in "creating the conditions for a political solution for this tragic." Countries including Iran, Russia, Turkey, and the United States are keeping a close watch.

At a Russian-hosted Syrian peace conference in January 2018, an agreement was reached to form a 150-member committee to draft a new constitution. This was a key step toward elections and a political settlement to the Syrian conflict, which has killed over 400,000 people. There was an early agreement on 50-member lists from the Syrian government and the opposition. But it has taken nearly 20 months to agree on the list the United Nations was authorized to put together representing experts, independents, tribal leaders, and women, mainly because of objections from the Syrian government.

The agreement calls for a Syrian-led political process starting with the establishment of a transitional governing body vested with full executive powers, moving on to the drafting of a new constitution and ending with elections. The Security Council unanimously endorsed the agreement in a resolution in December 2015 that set a timetable for talks and a cease-fire that was never met.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Fed expected to cut rates, but resilient economy may signal pause ahead

The Federal Reserve is expected to reduce interest rates on Wednesday, but new data showing resilient U.S. economic growth may make that rate cut the last for now.The expected quarter-percentage-point cut, which would bring the U.S. central...

Miral Announces 29 November Opening Date for CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi Featuring World's Tallest Indoor Climbing Wall and Widest Indoor Skydiving Flight Chamber

Miral, Abu Dhabis creator of destinations, announced that CLYMB Abu Dhabi, its new sports and leisure attraction, is close to completion and will be open on 29 November 2019. The 100 million Dh 367 million project will feature the worlds t...

Cross border field fires increasing pollution level in Lahore: Pakistan Minister

Pakistans Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that cross border stubble burning and abysmal environmental conditions in India are increasing level of pollution in Lahore. Chaudhry tweeted that the Minister of Cl...

EU won't give broad access to market after Brexit if UK tramples standards - Barnier

The European Unions Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the bloc will only give as much access to its single market to Britain after Brexit as is justified by London ensuring that EU rules and standards are preserved. Barnier said access ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019