Chile's APEC withdrawal caught White House by surprise -U.S. official
Chile's cancellation of the APEC trade summit in November caught the White House by surprise, a White House official told Reuters.
The official said Washington learned about the decision from news reports and is seeking more information.
Amid protests at home, Chile President Sebastian Pinera said the country would withdraw as host of the November summit.
Also Read: Chile calls for tougher penalties to crack down on fare hike protests
