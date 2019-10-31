International Development News
Rocket seen heading towards Baghdad's green zone, blast heard -Reuters witnesses

  Updated: 31-10-2019 01:04 IST
  • Created: 31-10-2019 01:03 IST
A rocket was seen flying towards Iraqi capital Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone on Wednesday, and a blast was heard coming from its direction, Reuters witnesses said.

The Green Zone houses government buildings and foreign missions. Baghdad is in the throes of mass anti-government protests.

