Rocket seen heading towards Baghdad's green zone, blast heard -Reuters witnesses
A rocket was seen flying towards Iraqi capital Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone on Wednesday, and a blast was heard coming from its direction, Reuters witnesses said.
The Green Zone houses government buildings and foreign missions. Baghdad is in the throes of mass anti-government protests.
Also Read: FACTBOX-Reactions to announcement of IS leader Baghdadi's death
