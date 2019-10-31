International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 7-Chile cancels APEC trade summit and COP25 climate gathering as Santiago burns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Santiago
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 01:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 01:11 IST
UPDATE 7-Chile cancels APEC trade summit and COP25 climate gathering as Santiago burns
Image Credit: Pixabay

Chile withdrew on Wednesday as the host of an APEC summit next month at which the United States and China had been expected to sign a deal to ease a trade war that has hurt the global economy, as raging street protests gripped the South American country. The abrupt move - which came after weeks of riots over inequality in Chile that have left at least 18 people dead - plunged the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting into disarray, with participating countries caught off-guard and no alternative venue lined up.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, fighting for his political survival, said he had taken the "painful" decision to cancel the summit, as well as the high-profile COP25 international gathering on climate change in December, to focus on restoring law and order and pushing through a new social plan. "As president to all Chileans I must always put the problems and interests of Chileans, their needs, their desires and their hopes, first," he said in a brief statement at the La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago.

The APEC summit was scheduled to bring together 20 world leaders on Nov. 16-17. U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had been due to sign an interim agreement to end the 15-month-old trade war. The cancellation might deny the two leaders a chance to meet on neutral soil soon but the Trump administration said it still expects to sign the deal with China next month. A White House official told Reuters that Chile's cancellation of the trade summit had caught the administration by surprise.

Violent riots have left large parts of Santiago shut down, with the metro transport system suffering nearly $400 million in damage. A total 7,000 people have been arrested and Chilean businesses hit with losses of around $1.4 billion. The Chilean government said on Wednesday that the final of the Copa Libertadores, the region's top soccer tournament, would still go ahead as planned at Santiago's national stadium on Nov. 23 between Argentina's River Plate and Brazilian club Flamengo.

CLIMATE CHANGE SUMMIT

The major United Nations COP25 climate summit had been due to take place in Chile between Dec. 2 and Dec. 13.

That summit would have brought delegates from around 190 nations to talks aimed at thrashing out details of how to reduce global emissions to meet the Paris climate agreement. Climate change teen activist Greta Thunberg had planned to travel by boat to speak at the event. The U.N. is urgently seeking a new venue for the conference, but said it may need to delay it.

Chile's withdrawal - the first time a host nation has pulled out of hosting a major climate summit at such short notice - threw the process into confusion. "We have lost a unique opportunity in the country's history," said Matias Asun, Chile director for Greenpeace, which added it was a "huge failure for the government in the face of environmental demands and injustices facing the country."

It came just days before Trump is expected to formalize his government's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on Nov. 4. The cancellations dealt a further blow to Chile's much-vaunted image as one of the most stable countries in Latin America.

"This has been a very difficult decision, a decision that causes us a lot of pain, because we fully understand the importance of APEC and COP25 for Chile and for the world," Pinera said. Chile's embattled leader fired almost half his cabinet this week - including his finance, interior and economy ministers - in a bid to quell the protests but to little effect.

With Pinera's popularity at an all-time low, Chileans have been calling for new protests. The U.N. has said it will send a team to investigate allegations of human rights abuses by security forces. Chile took over from the original host of the COP25, Brazil, after that country elected climate skeptic Jair Bolsonaro as president.

Jorge Heine, a former Chilean minister and now politics professor at the Pardee School of Global Studies at Boston University, said the effects of the decision on Chile's international standing could be significant. "Such summits cannot be rescheduled at will, as heads of state have their agendas full," he said. "The credibility of Chile as a serious international actor and interlocutor has been compromised, and will not be easy to recover."

Also Read: Three die after supermarket set on fire, flights out of Santiago delayed due to Chile riots

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Green groups sue Trump administration over California drilling plan

Two environmental groups sued the Trump administration on Wednesday over its plan to open up more than 720,000 acres 291,370 hectares of federal land in California for oil and gas development.The lawsuit filed by the Sierra Club and the Cen...

UPDATE 2-Iraqi prime minister's fate in limbo as protests swell, two killed

Iraqi security forces killed two people on Wednesday by shooting tear gas canisters directly into their heads in an attempt to stop protesters entering Baghdads heavily fortified Green Zone, security and medical sources said. At least 175 p...

WRAPUP 7-U.S. Fed cuts interest rates, signals it is on hold

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut interest rates for the third time this year to help sustain U.S. growth despite a slowdown in other parts of the world, but signaled there would be no further reductions unless the economy takes a turn f...

UPDATE 2-Apple shares rise on holiday forecast powered by Watches, AirPods and streaming

Apple Inc on Wednesday forecast sales for the crucial holiday shopping quarter that beat Wall Street expectations, with Chief Executive Tim Cook saying that new iPhone 11 models were off to a very, very good start as sales of AirPods, Apple...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019