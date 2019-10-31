UPDATE 2-Chicago teachers union could present deal to members later on Wednesday -statement

The Chicago Teachers Union said it is ready to present a tentative deal to end a 10-day strike to its delegates on Wednesday if Mayor Lori Lightfoot agrees to make up the lost school days at the end of the year. The third-largest school district in the United States has canceled classes for its 300,000 students every school day since the union went on strike on Oct. 17, after contract talks failed to yield agreement.

"The CTU may have reached a monumental agreement," union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates said on Twitter, using an acronym for the Chicago Teachers Union. The district said in a statement it was determining whether it could agree to make up more than eight school days.

