International Development News
Development News Edition

New powerful quake hits South Philippines

  • PTI
  • |
  • Manila
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 08:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 08:26 IST
New powerful quake hits South Philippines
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A powerful quake struck in the southern Philippines on Thursday sending people fleeing from homes, schools, and malls, with initial reports of damage to some buildings. The 6.5 magnitude quake hit the island of Mindanao, the US Geological Survey said, in the same area where a strong tremor killed at least six people on Tuesday.

Frightened residents ran to safety as the strong shaking hit just as businesses and classes opened for the day. "Everyone rushed outside," said Reuel Limbungan, mayor of the Tulunan town, which was once again near the epicenter. "It was as strong as the previous one." USGS initially said the quake had a magnitude of 6.8, and added there was no threat of a tsunami.

The Philippines suffers regular tremors as part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. This is the third quake to strike in the same area of Mindanao island, which makes up the southern third of the Philippines, since mid-October.

In the quake earlier this week, a teenage boy was crushed by a falling wall as he tried to escape his school in Magsaysay, the town spokesman told AFP. Though other students were injured in a "stampede" to escape the building, they survived. Rock and landslides unleashed by the violent shaking killed four others, while a collapsed wall crushed a man, authorities said.

At least 50 people were hurt by falling debris, including some seven pupils and teachers hurt escaping their collapsed elementary school. The area was still suffering the effects of a 6.4-magnitude quake that hit less than two weeks ago, killing at least five people and damaging dozens of buildings.

Residents fled homes across the Mindanao region and a mall caught fire in the city of General Santos shortly after the quake struck on October 16. Hundreds of people were still displaced two weeks after that quake when the new one struck earlier this week, forcing hundreds more from their homes.

One of the deadliest quakes to hit the Philippines recently was in April, when 16 people were killed as a building near the capital Manila collapsed and the secondary Clark airport was shut down due to damage to the passenger terminal. High-rise structures in the capital swayed after the April quake, leaving some with large cracks in their walls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rally after Fed rate cut, BOJ keeps policy steady

Asian shares jumped on Thursday to a three-month high and the dollar fell broadly after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected and U.S. Treasury yields declined.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0....

UPDATE 1-Baseball-Nationals stun Astros to win maiden World Series title

The Washington Nationals stunned the Houston Astros 6-2 in a winner-take-all Game Seven on Wednesday to secure their maiden Major League Baseball World Series title. The Astros got a dominant outing from starting pitcher Zack Greinke and to...

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Vietnam's Vingroup says Q3 net profit down 53.76% y/y at $30.69 Million

Vingroup JSC VIETNAMS LARGEST LISTED FIRM VINGROUP SAYS Q3 NET PROFIT DOWN 53.76 YY AT 712 BILLION DONG 30.69 MILLION VINGROUP SAYS JAN-SEPT NET PROFIT UP 29.3 YY AT 4.11 TRILLION DONG 177.16 MILLION Further company coverageAlso Read BRIEF...

UPDATE 1-Rugby-England unchanged for World Cup final, Spencer on bench

England have named an unchanged starting team for Saturdays Rugby World Cup final against South Africa, with the introduction of scrumhalf Ben Spencer on the bench the only variation from the 23-man squad that beat New Zealand.Spencer, who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019