REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m.GMT/2 p.m.SGT

In record deal, U.S. to recover $1 billion from Malaysian fugitive Jho Low The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday struck a deal to recoup $1 billion in funds allegedly looted from a Malaysian state investment fund by fugitive financier Jho Low, in a record capture for a U.S. anti-corruption probe.

The Pentagon on Wednesday released its first images from last weekend’s commando raid in Syria that led to the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and warned the militant group may attempt to stage a “retribution attack.” U.S.

A major wildfire threatened thousands of homes and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library near Los Angeles on Wednesday as the fiercest Santa Ana winds yet lashed Southern California, forcing meteorologists to create new alert levels to warn of the danger. CHICAGO-EDUCATION/

Chicago teachers to stay on strike for 11th day, holding out for last demand Union leaders for Chicago’s striking teachers on Wednesday approved a tentative labor deal negotiated with the school district but refused to return to work unless the mayor agreed to make up for instructional days and pay lost during the 10-day walkout.

U.S. Fed cuts interest rates, signals it is on hold The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut interest rates for the third time this year to help sustain U.S. growth despite a slowdown in other parts of the world, but signaled there would be no further reductions unless the economy takes a turn for the worse.

Apple Inc on Wednesday forecast sales for the crucial holiday shopping quarter ahead of Wall Street expectations, with Chief Executive Tim Cook seeing strong sales of the wearables such as the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro and hoping for a U.S.-China trade deal by year-end. ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr, already facing a criminal case over accusations he touched a woman’s breasts in a bar and pinched another’s buttocks in a nightclub, has been charged in connection with a third woman, his lawyer said on Wednesday. MUSIC-RINGO-STARR/

Ringo Starr 'emotional' as Beatles come together in new recording When Ringo Starr decided to record a cover of one of the last songs written by John Lennon, the Beatles drummer knew he wanted former bandmate Paul McCartney to play bass.

Nationals stun Astros to win maiden World Series title The Washington Nationals stunned the Houston Astros 6-2 in a winner-take-all Game Seven on Wednesday to secure their maiden Major League Baseball World Series title in a Fall Classic unlike any other.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is taking a break from cricket to deal with mental health "difficulties", governing body Cricket Australia said on Thursday. UPCOMING

UN's Guterres in Istanbul for mediation conference, to meet Erdogan and Cavusoglu Turkey hosts the 6th Istanbul Mediation Conference, which will be attended by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Turkey's Erdogan hosts Georgian Prime Minister Gakharia Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hosts the Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia at the presidential palace (0830 GMT) and they will hold a joint news conference (1130 GMT).

NATO Secretary General meets Ukraine's president in Kiev NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meet in Kiev and give a joint news conference.

European vets learning Dutch to prepare for Brexit The Netherlands will have a shortage of specialists needed to carry out increased customs controls at ports and airports in the event of Brexit. It is hiring dozens of vets from other EU countries and teaching them Dutch to handle an increased workload when Britain leaves the trading bloc.

Trump rule on health insurance leaves immigrants, companies scrambling for answers Nearly a decade after receiving U.S. citizenship, Guatemalan-born Mayra Lopez thought she had cleared all the hurdles for her parents to join her in the United States. Then on Oct. 4 U.S. President Donald Trump changed the rules she and others had been complying with: Trump signed a proclamation requiring all prospective immigrants to prove they will have U.S. health insurance within 30 days of their arrival or enough money to pay for "reasonably foreseeable medical costs."

WIDER IMAGE: Protests bring Beirut’s abandoned Egg back to life Amid Beirut’s sterile downtown, a once frontline zone reconstructed after a ruinous civil war, the bullet-pocked, abandoned concrete husk of “the Egg” building sits as a reminder of Lebanon’s pre-war boom days and of past violence.

THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-Weapons of mass control This graphic project shows the escalating violence in Hong Kong - both by police and protesters - and the various weapons that the police force has deployed in an effort to quell the demonstrations.

Hong Kong protesters hold Halloween masquerade march Thousands of Hong Kong protesters are expected to join a Halloween masquerade march, as pro-democracy unrest in the former British colony has entered the fifth month, and seen no sign of abating.

National Security Council official deposed in impeachment inquiry against Trump House Intelligence Committee conducts closed-door deposition with Timothy Morrison, senior director for Europe and Russia at National Security Council.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives on three-day visit to India German Chancellor Angela Merkel embarks on a three-day visit to India.

Lebanon president to give speech on third anniversary of his presidency Lebanese president Michel Aoun will address the nation at 8 pm local time (1800 GMT) on the occasion of completing the third year of his presidency. Lebanese prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigned on Tuesday after two weeks of nationwide protests against the ruling elite.

MALAYSIA-SINGAPORE/RAILWAY (PIX) (TV) Malaysia PM holds news conference on $1 bln train project with Singapore

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad holds a news conference on a $1 bln train project which would connect Singapore with Malaysia's southern state of Johor. The RTS Link project was suspended in May as Malaysia's new government, hit by crippling debt, reassessed projects announced by the previous administration. 31 Oct 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

Russia's Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) reports 9-month production results 31 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

COLUMN-MILLER/RETIREMENT (PIX) Wealth gap among retired Americans worsens despite a growing economy

The current record-high level of income inequality in the United States affects all segments of society, but two new reports shed light on how the trend is impacting older Americans. The disturbing finding of both studies: inequality has reached shocking levels among today’s older adults - and the gap will be 31 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

India releases monthly fiscal deficit numbers for September on Oct 31. Officially there is NO fixed time for the release of data. 31 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

India will release monthly data on infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounting for nearly 40% of country's industrial output., on Thursday after 5.00 pm (India Standard time). There is NO fixed time for the release of the data. 31 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier is expected to report lower earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT), one of its most-watched measure of earnings. Investors will be looking for details on the planned sale of two component plants and the company's flagship Global 7500 business jet. 31 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

Health insurer Cigna Corp will post third-quarter earnings on Thursday when investors will pay close attention to how well it has managed to rein in medical costs. The company is also expected to comment on expectations for 2020 and discuss how its pharmacy benefits business, which it purchased last year, is helping drive growth. 31 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

Colombia's seven-member central bank board is set to hold the benchmark interest rate once again at its meeting on Thursday, as temporary inflation expectations rise. 31 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

Colombia's seven-member central bank board is likely to hold its 4.25% benchmark interest rate at its meeting on Thursday, analysts say. 31 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

Regular monthly Chinese Defence Ministry news conference Regular monthly news conference, where everything from Hong Kong to the South China Sea could be asked.

INDONESIA-MUSHROOM/WATCH STRAP (PIX) (TV) Company makes environmentally-friendly watch strap with mushroom

A company makes wristwatch straps out of mycelium from mushrooms, a new environmentally-friendly material, and sells them online. 31 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

31 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr is due in court in a criminal case charging him with groping multiple women. Gooding has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which were brought by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance. 31 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

