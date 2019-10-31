International Development News
Development News Edition

Indian-American attorney says his suggestion on Congressional delegation to Kashmir 'misconstrued'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 16:44 IST
Indian-American attorney says his suggestion on Congressional delegation to Kashmir 'misconstrued'

The Indian-American attorney, who urged US lawmakers for a Congressional delegation to Kashmir, said on Thursday that his recommendation was being "purposefully misconstrued" by those who wish to support terror or compromise India's sovereignty. New York-based attorney Ravi Batra on Tuesday in a supplemental testimony submitted to the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation of the House Foreign Affairs Committee urged US lawmakers to "schedule a bipartisan Congressional Fact-Finding Mission to Kashmir".

Batra's request came a day after a delegation of the European Union (EU) parliamentarians visited the Valley for an on the ground assessment of the situation there. “Those who wish to support terror or compromise India's sovereignty are purposefully misconstruing my recommendation to Congress - to go on a Congressional Delegation (CoDel) - as if it was a FBI or a NYPD police squad going overseas to intrusively solve a crime and gather facts and evidence,” Batra said in a statement.

“That misconstruction is as wrong as it is motivated, and not the function of any CoDel. Anyone familiar with our Congress knows that,” Batra said. The attorney was invited by the House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel to testify before a subcommittee hearing on Human Rights in South Asia, which was primarily focused on Kashmir.

“I had agreed to testify in the House Foreign Affairs’ Sub-Committee Hearing last week - because as a New Yorker, I know that eradicating terror is a non-negotiable duty for all responsible nations, and India's Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi is entitled to act legally and eradicate terror without anyone else's permission - just as we do in the United States,” Batra said. “And once the reign of terror is ended, public safety established, a Congressional Delegation to India is in order to get first-hand understanding of India's challenges in eradicating cross-border terror and domestic terror, and what's needed to lift as many restrictions on communication, movement and rights as on-the-ground near-the-border reality permits,” he said.

Following the abrogation of Article 370, various restrictions, including ban on mobile phones and Internet, were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir to maintain law and order. The restrictions are being gradually lifted in a phased manner. “Once the sub-continent is terror-free, full Rights can be enjoyed with total safety by all equally. All persons of goodwill want India to succeed, so little or no restrictions are needed,” Batra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Earthquake strikes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields set for biggest daily fall in October on Fed cut, trade war

Euro zone bond yields were on track for their sharpest daily fall in October on Thursday, tracking U.S. Treasuries after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates and as doubts about U.S.-China trade negotiations drove demand for safe-haven as...

UPDATE 1-U.S. House tees up first Trump impeachment vote

U.S. lawmakers planned to cast the first vote on Thursday in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump as the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives takes up a measure that sets up the next steps in the fast-moving eff...

Bajaj, TVS Motor settle all cases related to patent infringement

Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Co on Thursday said they have settled a decade-old dispute related to a patent infringement case with the two companies withdrawing several pending proceedings from various courts and fora. In separate regulatory fi...

Sebi directs listed banks to disclose any divergence in bad loans provisioning within 24 hours of RBI's risk assessment report

Sebi directs listed banks to disclose any divergence in bad loan provisioning within 24 hours of RBIs risk assessment report....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019