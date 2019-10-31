EU's Juncker to undergo aneurysm surgery November 11

The president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, will undergo surgery on November 11 to treat an aneurysm, members of his inner circle told AFP on Thursday.

Juncker had been due to retire on Friday as head of the EU's executive arm. But that has been postponed because his successor Ursula von der Leyen failed to win parliamentary approval for her commission.

