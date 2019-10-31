US envoy for Iran says Tehran spent $16 bln on 'militias' in Iraq, Syria - Al Arabiya

Iran has spent $16 billion on its "militias" in Iraq and Syria, U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV on Thursday.

He did not give more details on the militias or say when Iran had spent the money.

