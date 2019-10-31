International Development News
Development News Edition

74 passengers killed in Pakistan train inferno

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 20:46 IST
74 passengers killed in Pakistan train inferno

A massive fire broke out on a train in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province on Thursday after two gas cylinders exploded while some pilgrims were cooking breakfast, killing at least 74 people, mostly Islamic preachers travelling to attend a well-known religious congregation. The popular train, Tezgam Express, was on its way to Rawalpindi from Karachi when the fire broke out early morning, gutting three compartments which had over 200 passengers, including women and children, at Liaquatpur near Rahim Yar Khan district, some 400 kms from Lahore, authorities said.

The death toll was confirmed by Railways Minister Shiekh Rashid Ahmad, The Express Tribune reported. Officials said over 40 people were seriously injured in the tragedy and the toll could rise. The fire destroyed three of the train's compartments, including two economy class carriages and one business class carriage.

Ahmad said that most of the victims belonged to the Tableeghi Jamaat (Islamic preachers) who were going to Lahore to attend a major annual congregation at Raiwind town. The headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat is in Raiwind and the town hosts the Tablighi Ijtema, an annual religious congregation, which this year was held on Thursday.

"Two stoves blew up when people were cooking breakfast, the presence of kerosene with the passengers in (the) moving train further spread the fire," Ahmad said. He said that the passengers who were using the cylinders were stopped by a guard and the driver from doing so. "In front of the guard they turned off the stove, but when he left, they turned it back on."

"Most deaths occurred from people jumping off the train," the minister added. Muhammad Nadeem Zia, a medical superintendent at the hospital in Liaquatpur, the nearest town, said that some of the victims were killed by head injuries sustained as they leapt from the moving train.

The Tableeghi Jamaat office-bearers, however, dismissed the Railway Minister's claim, saying the explosion took place due to a short circuit. Some injured passengers said that they had told the train officials late on Wednesday night about the short circuit smell but no attention was paid and on Thursday morning the explosion took place, the Jamaat said.

Television pictures showed fire and black smoke billowing from the train's windows after it came to a stop on a stretch of line flanked by fields. Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his grief over the incident and directed authorities to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

The authorities said they were still trying to identify the victims. Some 10 fire brigade units extinguished the fire after struggling for several hours. Rescue officials and army helicopters shifted the injured to the hospitals. The condition of most of the injured is stated to be critical.

Liquat Pur Hospital Medical Superintendent Nadeem Zia said most of the bodies brought to the hospital were beyond recognition. He said the dead will be identified through DNA tests. Eyewitnesses said that they saw several people jumping off the moving train after it caught fire.

"I was travelling along with my mother, a sister and a brother when our bogie caught fire after a sudden explosion at around 6 am. Everyone was crying and looking for saving one's life. I asked my family members to jump off the train before the fire reached us. My brother and I managed to jump off the train, but my mother and sister couldn't, injured Iftikhar Ahmed told reporters at Liaqatpur Hospital. According to a railways official, the train stopped some two kilometers after it caught the fire.

Prime Minister Khan has ordered an inquiry into the tragedy. The railway minister admitted that his administration's failure for not checking the cylinders the passengers brought with them.

"It was our fault. And we will investigate it," Ahmad said and announced Rs 1.5 million as compensation for each of the deceased and Rs 500,000 for the injured. Thursday's accident is the latest of deadly train crashes in Pakistan. The cash-strapped country's railway safety record has been "atrocious" this past year, The Express Tribune commented.

In 2019, there were two other railway accidents in Pakistan. On June 20, three people were killed when a passenger train collided with a stationary cargo train at Makli Shah, near Hyderabad in Sindh province. On July 11, a Quetta-bound train collided with a cargo train near Sadiqabad in Punjab province, killing 24 people and injuring over a 100.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

'Jumanji: The Next Level' trailer features the gang on a new adventure

The makers of Dwayne Johnson starrer Jumanji The Next Level have released the final trailer of the flick, which is sure to leave movie buffs wanting for more. While the first trailer which released back in July took fans on an adventurous r...

BRIEF-Alberta Energy Minister says Encana Corp was preparing to move since 2015

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage, speaking at a news conference ALBERTA ENERGY MINISTER SAYS SHE DOES NOT EXPECT CANADA OIL DIFFERENTIALS TO CHANGE WITH ADDITIONAL RAIL SHIPMENTS ALBERTA ENERGY MINISTER SAYS ENCANA CORP WAS WORKING TOWA...

UPDATE 2-Spain offers to host COP25 climate change summit after Chile's withdrawal

Spain has offered to host the United Nations COP25 climate change summit in Madrid, following Chiles withdrawal as host amid raging street protests in the South American nation. The Spanish government said in a statement on Thursday that Pr...

UPDATE 1-Man detained by police outside UK's Downing Street - Reuters photographer

A man with a St Georges English flag was pinned to the ground by police outside the Downing Street residence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.A spokeswoman for Johnsons office said she wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019