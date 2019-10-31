International Development News
Development News Edition

UAW, Ford reach tentative labour agreement

  • PTI
  • |
  • Detroit
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 21:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 21:17 IST
UAW, Ford reach tentative labour agreement
Image Credit: Flickr/JeepersMedia

The United Auto Workers said late Wednesday it reached a tentative labor agreement with Ford, covering 52,000 union members employed by the auto giant. The announcement came just days after General Motors workers returned to their posts following a bruising 40-day strike. The tentative agreement still must win approval from Ford union members before going into force.

"Our national negotiators, elected by their local unions, have voted unanimously to recommend to the UAW-Ford National Council the proposed tentative agreement," said Rory Gamble, UAW vice president in charge of negotiations with Ford. Ford and the UAW have been discussing the new contract since July, but the final phase began Monday after the GM strike ended late last week.

"Out of respect for our members, we will refrain from commenting or releasing full details of the agreement until the UAW-Ford Council leaders meet and review the details," said Gamble. The union's Ford Council, which is made up of local union officers, will meet Friday in Detroit. If approved by the council, the agreement will then go to all Ford hourly and salary members for a ratification vote.

Members of the UAW employed by GM ratified a new four-year contract on Friday that maintained the health care benefits without any cost increases and included pay increases, an USD 11,000 ratification bonus, a path to top wages for new hires and a separate path for temporary employees to become full-time employees after three years of continuous service. The settlement, which also cleared the way for GM to close four factories, ended the longest US auto strike in decades, resulting in about a USD 3 billion hit to GM's 2019 earnings.

While he declined to discuss the details of the tentative agreement, Gamble indicated that the agreement follows the "pattern" set at GM. "Our negotiating team worked diligently during the General Motors strike to maintain productive negotiations with Ford. The pattern bargaining strategy has been a very effective approach for UAW and its members to secure economic gains around salary and benefits," he said.

The UAW is expected to launch talks with Fiat Chrysler after the Ford agreement is ratified. Bill Dirksen, Ford vice president of labor affairs, said, "Ford can confirm the UAW's announcement that the UAW and Ford have reached a proposed tentative agreement on a four-year contract. Further details will be provided at a later date," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

AAP-BJP clash over Chhath pooja, Sanjay Singh sits on protest briefly

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh sat on a dharna briefly on Thursday, accusing the BJP of playing dirty politics over the construction of a Chhath Puja ghat in south Delhis Kalkaji, a day after the workers of the two parties clashed over the ...

Delhi remains shrouded in toxic haze for 3rd consecutive day

The number of masked faces in Delhi continued to grow as the city remained blanketed under the pungent haze for the third consecutive day on Thursday. The capitals overall air quality index AQI stood at 410 at 4 pm on Thursday, a tad better...

RSS, Sewa Bharti played active role in polio eradication prog: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday credited the RSS and the Sewa Bharti for playing an active role in the polio eradication programme, saying their cadres worked behind the scenes but did not publicise their efforts. Presiding ...

Rains likely in parts of Maharashtra till Nov 7: IMD

Parts of Maharashtra are expected to receive post-monsoon rains for another week, said an official of the Indian Meteorological Department IMD on Thursday. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated place...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019