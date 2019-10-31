International Development News
Development News Edition

Firefighters battle new blazes in California

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 22:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 22:40 IST
Firefighters battle new blazes in California
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Firefighters battled new wildfires on Thursday in California including a fierce blaze in the city of San Bernardino that forced some residents to flee their homes overnight. The Hillside fire broke out after midnight in San Bernardino, a city of more than 200,000 people some 60 miles (100 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.

Nearly 500 homes were ordered evacuated as the fire, fueled by wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour), raced into northern neighborhoods of California's 17th-largest city. More than 350 firefighters backed by water-dropping helicopters were attacking the inferno, which has consumed some 200 acres (80 hectares), the fire department said.

In northern California, firefighters reported making progress against the massive Kincade fire, which has ravaged the Sonoma County wine region. And in southern California, an extreme "red flag" fire risk warning remained in place for Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

More than 700 firefighters were battling a blaze on Thursday known as the Easy fire which had threatened the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Wednesday. Helicopters dumped water throughout the day on the burning brush surrounding the hilltop presidential library in Simi Valley.

By evening, the fire had spared the building, though authorities warned the situation could quickly change because of the fierce winds that can spread embers for miles. "We are still not through this," Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen told reporters. "We have another 24 hours of significant weather conditions, and a lot of threats." The Ventura County Fire Department said the Easy fire has burned 1,723 acres (697 hectares) and has been 10 percent contained as of Thursday morning.

It has forced the mandatory evacuation of some 30,000 people. In Sonoma County, firefighters said the Kincade fire, which has destroyed nearly 300 homes and other properties, including several wineries, and burned more than 76,825 acres (31,000 hectares), has been 60 percent contained.

A mandatory evacuation order was lifted allowing tens of thousands of residents to return to their homes. California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a statewide emergency because of the fires and the state's largest utility, Pacific Gas and Electric, has been imposing rolling blackouts in the northern and central parts of the state in a bid to reduce the fire risk.

Other utilities in the southern part of the state have also shut off power to customers. The wildfires come as California is still reeling from the aftermath of the most destructive wildfire in state history -- the Camp Fire, which destroyed the town of Paradise and killed 86 people last year.

Similar blazes in northern California, including in the Napa and Sonoma wine regions, killed 44 people in 2017 and destroyed thousands of structures. Remarkably, there have been no fatalities linked to this year's fires.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Saudi expects wider 2020 budget deficit of $50 billion - fin min

Saudi Arabia expects its state budget deficit to widen to 187 billion riyals 49.86 billion next year, or 6.5 of gross domestic product GDPfrom a projected 131 billion riyals for this year, the finance minister said on Thursday.The worlds la...

Researchers discover a stretchable light-emitting stopwatch

Taking technology to the next level, researchers have developed a stretchable light-emitting device that operates at low voltages and is safe for human skin. The stretchable light-emitting device is called alternating-current electrolumines...

J'khand: Sentence review council decides to release 141 prisoners

The sentence review council in Jharkhand has decided to release 141 prisoners, according to an official release issued on Thursday. The decision was taken at the councils meeting today and it was chaired by Chief Minister Raghubar Das.The p...

Lt Guv Murmu meets officials, asks to work for public welfare

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu held his maiden meeting with senior officials at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on Thursday and advised them to work with utmost commitment for public welfare. It was his first visit to the Civil ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019