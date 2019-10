Chile says Spain offers to host COP climate summit

Chile's President Sebastian Pinera said Thursday Spain has offered to host the COP25 climate summit in December after he abandoned plans to hold it in Santiago over deadly anti-government protest.

"Yesterday I spoke to Spanish President Pedro Sanchez, who made a generous offer to host the COP25 summit in Madrid" on the originally scheduled dates of December 2-13, Pinera said in an address.

