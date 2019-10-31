International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Chicago teachers' union, mayor huddle in effort to end 11-day strike

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 23:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 23:07 IST
UPDATE 3-Chicago teachers' union, mayor huddle in effort to end 11-day strike
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The head of Chicago's teachers' union and Mayor Lori Lightfoot met on Thursday to try to resolve one of the last sticking points in an 11-day strike - whether to make up class days lost by the city's 300,000 students during the walkout. The union wants to tack additional days onto the end of the school year, giving its 25,000 members a chance to earn back pay lost during the strike, a demand Lightfoot and the leadership of the third-largest U.S. school district has resisted.

Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) President Jesse Sharkey was seen on local television entering the mayor's office after speaking to striking teachers at a morning rally outside City Hall. "Our members are tired, frustrated and miss their students ... we want to return to the classroom," Sharkey said in a statement on Thursday. "By not restoring days of instruction to our students lost during the strike, the mayor is making it clear that she is more concerned about politics than the well-being of students."

Lightfoot, a first-term Democrat, has rejected the demand for makeup days, and accused the union of reneging on a deal reached on Wednesday that she believed would end the second-longest teachers' strike in recent U.S. history. Lightfoot asked for a "spirit of compromise" from the CTU during a morning news conference before the meeting with Sharkey.

"They have basically issued a take-it-or-leave-it demand ... that's simply a non-starter," she said. "If the CTU wants to have a conversation in that spirit of compromise then, of course, I am willing to listen." According to the union, the tentative agreement for a five-year contract includes enforceable staffing increases of 209 social workers, amounting to one in each school, a case manager in each school, and 250 additional nurses.

The agreement also has the district spending $35 million to reduce oversized classrooms and prioritize schools that serve the most vulnerable students. African-Americans and Hispanics account for the majority of Chicago's public school enrollment. The Chicago walkout follows a wave of teacher strikes across the country over wages and education funding during the past two years, including a week-long work stoppage in Los Angeles in January.

The teachers' last contract expired July 1, and they walked off the job on Oct. 17. Any settlement is subject to approval by the Chicago union's House of Delegates, a body consisting of 825 elected representatives from each of the city's schools and support staff classifications, before classes can resume.

FINANCIAL HIT FOR TEACHERS

Teachers are due to take a financial hit in their next paycheck due to missed work time. Several striking teachers said they expected to see about a third of their usual pay in their next paycheck.

Digital media teacher Andrew Iverson took matters into his own hands by making and selling $17 Chicago Teachers Union T-shirts at rallies and marches to make ends meet for himself and his two young kids. "I live comfortably but, at the same time, I live pay check to pay check," said Iverson. "That is why I am doing this. I had to adapt and make the best of it."

Teacher Michele Suffredin, 51, planned for the financial pinch the strike would cause by arranging to delay payments on her student loans and credit cards. "I am more concerned about the disinvestment in education. This is a short-term pain for us and, at some point, we will go back," she said during a recent rally.

Teachers said they are also facing the prospect of losing their health insurance, which is due to expire on Friday if they are not back in school. Some teachers said they have saved money over the last few months with the prospect of a strike looming.

"We made sure we had plenty of money put away," said elementary school teacher Lauren Venuti, 32, as she stood on the picket line. "But the holidays are coming up and I didn't want that to be affected." Venuti has picked up extra shifts during the strike at the restaurant where she has worked part-time for three years.

"We need to eat," said Venuti, who lives with her husband and several pets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Infection amnesia: Measles "destroys immune system memory"

Getting measles is even more dangerous than doctors had realized because it destroys immunity that the victim has acquired to other diseases, researchers said on Thursday.The findings help to explain why children often catch other infectiou...

Will speak to Centre to provide relief to farmers: Maha Guv to Shiv Sena delegation

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday assured that he will speak to the Central government to provide quick relief and assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal rains in the state. I will request the Central government t...

UPDATE 2-Autos, miners keep European shares in the red as trade jitters resurface

European shares fell on Thursday, hurt by losses for miners and automakers as doubts grew over the prospect of a trade deal between the United States and China, with weak earnings from oil major Royal Dutch Shell adding to the gloom. A Bloo...

Kerala: Coast Guard rescues 5 fishermen in coordinated op with Merchant vessel

Five fishermen who had ventured into the sea for fishing on October 28 from Chettuva Harbour were rescued in a coordinated operation by Indian Coast Guard and Merchant vessel MV Chrimson Knight on Thursday. In a coordinated operation by Ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019