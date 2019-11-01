International Development News
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hamilton hit by pioneering spirit as F1 charts new course

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 05:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 04:59 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton hit by pioneering spirit as F1 charts new course
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Back in the heart of Texas and a race track carved out of the scrubland, Lewis Hamilton was hit by the pioneering spirit on Thursday and declared that he wanted to be the man to lead Mercedes into uncharted territory.

Earlier, on chilly day in the Texas capital, Formula One presented a dramatic overhaul of the sport by unveiling the car of the future along with regulations aimed at producing closer and cheaper competition from 2021. While other drivers stared cautiously out into the unknown, Hamilton, who can clinch a sixth world driver's crown at the U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday, sounded like he was ready to saddle up and get to work.

"I always love a challenge," Hamilton said. "This team has shown it is in the best position to react to changes. "The team is approaching it in an exciting way as a challenge. It is going to be an interesting time.

"Sometime next year my mindset will be to switch into 2021 and wanting to be the pioneer in that era." Of more immediate concern, Hamilton is focused on becoming only the second six-times Formula One world champion and may not need to score even a point in Austin to get the job done.

FAVOURITE TRACK

The Briton is the most successful driver in U.S. Grand Prix history, his six wins including five in Texas, and he has every intention of adding to the tally after winning in Mexico last weekend.

If Hamilton finishes eighth on Sunday then the title is won regardless but he will not need to score any points at all to continue as champion if team mate and sole rival Valtteri Bottas does not win. Austin is a favourite track for the 34-year-old and he will also be fancied to round up his Texan win tally to six on Sunday although he is taking nothing for granted.

"There's still three races and anything can happen so nothing is a given," said Hamilton. "It is a good hunting ground in general so I am going to be pushing very hard this weekend." While winning driver's and constructors' titles have become old hat for Hamilton and Mercedes. the status quo is expected to be turned on its head when the new regulations come on line.

It will be uncharted territory for drivers and teams, who will be operating under a budget cap of $175 million, about half the amount that some of the top outfits such as Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull spend at present. "When there is a challenge such as a whole new massive change in the regulations that is a huge challenge for me to use my skills to help steer the team in the right direction," said Hamilton. "I don't particularly see myself going somewhere else.

"I love being part of Mercedes. I love being part of the brand. I love being part of the history."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Thai king creates boot camp-style "unity" courses

Thousands of civil servants, police and teachers are being sent to a military camp in Thailand for intensive training in community service and loyalty to the monarchy, according to the Royal Palace and interviews with trainees and organiser...

Tesco vows to remove 1 bln pieces of plastic packaging by end-2020

Britains biggest retailer Tesco has pledged to remove one billion pieces of plastic packaging from products in its UK stores by the end of 2020, seeking to reduce its environmental impact and meet growing consumer demand for less waste. Bri...

UPDATE 4-U.S. North Korea envoy Biegun nominated for No. 2 job at State Department

President Donald Trump on Thursday nominated U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, a widely respected foreign policy veteran, to become the next deputy secretary of state. A U.S. official said Biegun would retain his r...

Williams: Dispute with Redskins is over skin cancer

Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams ended his silence on Thursday and said he had a soft-tissue cancer attached to his skull that went misdiagnosed for close to six years, leading to his dispute with the team. Williams said he th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019