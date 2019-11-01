International Development News
Development News Edition

Seven S Koreans missing after helicopter crash near disputed islets

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 08:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 08:48 IST
Seven S Koreans missing after helicopter crash near disputed islets
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Seven South Koreans were missing Friday after their helicopter took off from islets disputed with Japan and crashed into the sea moments later, Seoul officials said. The aircraft had just picked an injured fisherman up from Dokdo, which is known as Takeshima in Japan when it went down on Thursday night.

The South's coast guard, members of the National Fire Agency and civilian boats were searching for survivors, while the defense ministry had also sent planes and divers to the area, a spokesman for the South's National Fire Agency told AFP. The crashed chopper is a Eurocopter EC225, made by the European aerospace corporation Airbus.

The seven people on board were five rescuers, the fisherman, and a civilian. "The patient was on a fishing boat when he lost one of his fingers through an accident, and the crew took him to Dokdo and waited for the rescue helicopter there," the official said.

"The patient needed an immediate medical operation that could have only been done at facilities on the mainland." Seoul has controlled the islets of Dokdo in the Sea of Japan -- or East Sea -- since 1945, when Tokyo's brutal colonial rule on the peninsula ended, while Tokyo still claims sovereignty over them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Bag with suspected RDX contents found at Delhi airport, security tightened

A bag with suspected RDX contents was found at the Delhi airport in the early hours of Friday, leading to restrictions in passenger movements for a couple of hours, officials said. The black-coloured bag, first detected around 1 am by a CIS...

No talks between BJP, Shiv Sena yet on government formation:

No talks between BJP, Shiv Sena yet on government formationRaut....

Soccer-Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold eyes captain's armband

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has already played in two Champions League finals and is set to make his 100th appearance for the club on Saturday and the 21-year-old now has his sights set on the captains armband. I am not shy ...

Council reverts decision; HS exam in separate answer scripts

Revoking its earlier decision to combine question papers and answer scripts in the plus two board examinations from 2020, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has decided to revert to the old system of providing separate an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019