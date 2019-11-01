International Development News
No need for passport for Sikh pilgrims visiting Kartarpur: Pak PM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 09:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 09:26 IST
Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced that Sikh pilgrims from India would not need a passport to travel to Kartarpur and no fee would be charged from them on the opening day of the corridor on November 9. "For Sikhs coming for a pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived off two requirements: i) they won't need a passport-just a valid ID; ii)they no longer have to register 10 days in advance. Also, no fee to be charged on the day of inauguration and on Guruji's 550th birthday," Khan tweeted.

The Kartarpur Corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur, just 4 kilometers from the International Border, located at Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province. India and Pakistan last week signed the agreement on the Corridor that will allow Indian pilgrims to undertake a visa-free visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the shrine of the Sikh religion's founder Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan, notwithstanding a chill in bilateral ties over Kashmir.

The agreement will allow 5,000 Indian pilgrims daily to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib where Guru Nanak spent the last 18 years of his life. Each visitor would be required to pay USD 20 as the fee, though India has requested Pakistan not to charge the Indian pilgrims.

