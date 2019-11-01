International Development News
Development News Edition

Not ready to bow before any dictator, says Bilawal Bhutto at Azadi March

Calling Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a "puppet", Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressed a large crowd at the main camp of anti-government march and said that they will not bow down to any dictator.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 10:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 10:01 IST
Not ready to bow before any dictator, says Bilawal Bhutto at Azadi March
Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Image Credit: ANI

Calling Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a "puppet", Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressed a large crowd at the main camp of anti-government march and said that they will not bow down to any 'dictator'. "We are not ready to bow before any selector or dictator... The hub of power is people and not the state", Bilawal said in front of the charged-up crowd waving flags of the various opposition party on Friday.

He also asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down and said, "All opposition parties have gathered at one platform to give a clear message to Prime Minister Khan that the time had come for him to step down". The march, spearheaded by Maulana Fazlur Rahman, the chief of the right-wing Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), kickstarted from Karachi's Sohrab Goth area on October 27 amidst a massive show of strength by the party workers from other opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People's Party (PPP), and Awami National Party (ANP), Dawn reported.

The anti-government 'Azadi March' caravans reached its final destination at Peshawar Morr in the wee hours on Friday. Opposition parties participating in the massive protest are scheduled to hold a rally after Friday prayers. JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman welcomed participants to the Azadi March. He also thanked Awami National Party president Asfandyar Khan Wali, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP, PML-N and ANP workers as well all other parties' workers.

Informed sources told The Dawn that PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif is expected to join Rahman in his Azadi March rally in Islamabad. The PML-N leader is scheduled to depart for Islamabad from Lahore and is expected to address the gathering in the capital. The anti-government protest is likely to be one of the biggest in the country, surpassing the numbers of the 2014 'dharna' held against the then Pakistani government led by Nawaz Sharif.

The purported aim of the march is to oust Imran Khan, who has been at the helm for just over a year. Imran Khan has made it clear that he will not succumb to pressure from the Opposition and not resign from his post. (ANI)

Also Read: Pakistan: Imran Khan lays foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold eyes captain's armband

Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold has already played in two Champions League finals and is set to make his 100th appearance for the club on Saturday and the 21-year-old now has his sights set on the captains armband. I am not shy ...

Germany, India linked by 'very close ties': Merkel at Rashtrapati Bhawan

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday said her country and India are linked by very close ties. The leader made the remarks after being accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital on Friday. Merkel was ...

Council reverts decision; HS exam in separate answer scripts

Revoking its earlier decision to combine question papers and answer scripts in the plus two board examinations from 2020, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has decided to revert to the old system of providing separate an...

Not ready to bow before any dictator, says Bilawal Bhutto at Azadi March

Calling Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a puppet, Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressed a large crowd at the main camp of anti-government march and said that they will not bow down to any dictator. We are not ready to b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019