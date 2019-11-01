International Development News
Development News Edition

Schools in New Delhi shut until Nov. 5 as air pollution severe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 15:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 15:17 IST
Schools in New Delhi shut until Nov. 5 as air pollution severe

Schools in the Indian capital will be shut until Nov. 5, the city government said on Friday, as residents breathed the season's worst air for a third straight day.

As farm fires from New Delhi's neighboring states sent swathes of smoke into the capital, the city's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered schools to be closed, the minister said in a tweet he posted in Hindi. Earlier on Friday, a government-appointed environment panel declared Delhi's air pollution a public health emergency, according to report by Reuter's partner ANI that quoted a letter from the Environment Pollution Control Authority.

"This is a public health emergency as air pollution is now hazardous and will have adverse health impacts on all particularly the children," ANI quoted the letter. Government-monitored indices that track air pollution hit 500 in several parts of the capital, the maximum recorded by the government's Central Pollution Control Board.

The index measures the levels of PM 2.5, tiny particulate matter that goes deep into the lungs. Levels above 400 indicate severe conditions that put people with healthy lungs as well as those with respiratory illnesses at risk.

The government will also restrict the number of private vehicles in the city from next week under an "odd-even" scheme based on the number of plates.

Also Read: REFILE-Gunmen raid cafes in Libya capital to curb social freedoms

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqis pour into streets for biggest protest day since Saddam

Thousands of Iraqis thronged central Baghdad on Friday demanding the root-and-branch downfall of the political elite, in what was expected to become the biggest day of mass anti-government demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein.Pro...

Festival Kaleidoscope section of 50th IFFI brings exotic films at Goa

50th International Film Festival of India IFFI today announced the list of films to be screened in Festival Kaleidoscope, one of the most important sections of the festival. Every year films from across the world make their mark in the mind...

GST October collections fall by 5.3 pc year-on-year to Rs 95,380 crore

Gross revenue on account of Goods and Services Tax GST totalled Rs 95,380 crore in October, 5.29 per cent lower in the year-ago period, the Central government said on Friday. Of this amount, the Central GST was Rs 17,582 crore, State GST Rs...

HC upholds life term of 12 for murdering MLA 3 decades ago

The High Court of Tripura on Friday upheld the life imprisonment awarded to 12 people for killing then Congress MLA Parimal Saha 36 years ago. A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjoy Karol and Justice Arindam Lodh also handed down life term...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019