International Development News
Development News Edition

Pakistani court adjourns bail hearing for activist's father

  • PTI
  • |
  • Peshawar
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 18:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 18:04 IST
Pakistani court adjourns bail hearing for activist's father
Image Credit: ANI

A Pakistani lawyer says a court has adjourned the bail hearing for the father of an exiled activist, who faces trial for supporting a minority Pashtun movement. The attorney, Fazal Khan, says the court decided on the postponement after he told the judge he needs till next week to argue for bail for Mohammad Ismail since he hasn't been given access to copies of charges filed against his client.

He says the next court hearing is set for Monday. Ismail is accused of supporting the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, which campaigns against perceived high-handedness by security forces against the Pashtun community.

He was arrested last month. His daughter Gulalai Ismail recently fled Pakistan to avoid harassment by security agencies. She surfaced last month in the US to seek asylum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares shuffle higher, dollar stirs after U.S. jobs data

Shares globally were just 2.5 short of an all-time high on Friday, as a surprise bounce in Chinese manufacturing and some reassuring U.S. jobs numbers eclipsed a blizzard of otherwise sickly global data.Reports of more U.S.-China trade diff...

PM Modi to arrive in Bangkok amidst negotiations to conclude RCEP deal

Shoring up Indias trade and security ties with the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN in the backdrop of Chinas rising economic and military influence over the region is expected to be the top focus of Prime Ministe...

PIET to organise Future of Learning - EduLeaders 4.0 Summit on 'Enterprise 4.0'

New Delhi India Nov 1 ANINewsVoir Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology PIET, one of the Northern Indias premier educational institutions of technical and managerial excellence is organizing the First-of-its-kind EduLeaders 4.0 su...

Will win over 65 seats in Jharkhand polls, Das to be CM face: BJP

The ruling BJP expressed confidence on Friday that it will win more than 65 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, asserting that incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das will be the face of the party in the upcoming polls in the state. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019