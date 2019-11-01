German Chancellor Merkel meets President Kovind

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here. Merkel is on a three-day visit to India chiefly for her participation in the fifth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

Earlier today, she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi following which over 20 agreements in the fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI), education, agriculture, maritime technology among others were signed between the two countries. The two leaders have emphasised the need for stronger international partnership in countering terrorism and preventing violent extremism including through increased sharing of information and intelligence and in full compliance with the rule of law and international law, including human rights law and international humanitarian law. (ANI)

