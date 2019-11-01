International Development News
Development News Edition

German Chancellor Merkel meets President Kovind

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 18:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 18:10 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel met President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here. Merkel is on a three-day visit to India chiefly for her participation in the fifth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

Earlier today, she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi following which over 20 agreements in the fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI), education, agriculture, maritime technology among others were signed between the two countries. The two leaders have emphasised the need for stronger international partnership in countering terrorism and preventing violent extremism including through increased sharing of information and intelligence and in full compliance with the rule of law and international law, including human rights law and international humanitarian law. (ANI)

Also Read: German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit India on Nov 1

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

