Mexican agents find heroin inside tamarind candy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  Updated: 02-11-2019 05:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 05:20 IST
Mexican agents find heroin inside tamarind candy
Mexico flag Image Credit: ANI

In a find that gives a new dimension to "trick or treat," Mexican agents inspecting a package being sent to England found 59 rolls of tamarind-flavored candy with heroin inside. The National Guard said Friday that agents used x-rays to inspect a cardboard box headed for an address in London.

When they opened the box, they found a black substance at the center of each roll. Mexican-produced heroin is often referred to "black tar," because it is processed differently than white or tan powder heroin.

The candy is made of tamarind pulp, which is normally reddish-brown in colour. Tests later confirmed the substance was heroin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

