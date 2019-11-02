Hong Kong police fire tear gas to break up park protests
Hong Kong police fired tear gas to break up anti-government protesters in Victoria Park, a traditional venue of vigils and demonstrations in the former British colony.
They fired a dozen rounds, scattering protesters towards the exits. (Editing by Nick Macfie)
