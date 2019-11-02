REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Hong Kong police fired volley after volley of tear gas to break up thousands of anti-government protesters, most dressed in black and wearing face masks, in Victoria Park, a traditional venue for rallies and vigils, and surrounding streets.

BRITAIN-ELECTION In election pitch, UK PM Johnson backs his deal over no-deal Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put his Brexit withdrawal deal at the centre of his election campaign, rejecting an electoral pact with the Brexit Party that would mean he would have to embrace leaving the European Union without a deal. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-TELEVISED-ANALYSIS Democrats' decision to televise Trump impeachment hearings could prove politically perilous

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. Congress took a major step toward impeaching President Donald Trump this week when they agreed on the rules for publicly televised hearings after weeks of testimony behind closed doors. USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT

U.S. energy chief Perry refuses to testify in Trump impeachment inquiry WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, a member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet who has played a pivotal role in the Ukraine controversy, will refuse to testify as requested next week in the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry against Trump, an Energy Department spokeswoman said on Friday.

BUSINESS TIKTOK-CFIUS-EXCLUSIVE

Exclusive: U.S. opens national security investigation into TikTok - sources NEW YORK/BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government has launched a national security review of TikTok owner Beijing ByteDance Technology Co's $1 billion acquisition of U.S. social media app Musical.ly, according to three people familiar with the matter.

FIAT-CHRYSLER-M-A-PSA-WHITEPAPER White House will look 'very carefully' at Peugeot, Fiat Chrysler deal: Kudlow

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will look very closely at the planned merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday. ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-THE-MORNING-SHOW Jennifer Aniston returns to TV with 'The Morning Show'

LONDON (Reuters) - Jennifer Aniston returns to television on Friday in "The Morning Show", an original show for Apple Inc's new subscription video service, in which the actress reunites with her "Friends" sister Reese Witherspoon. PEOPLE-LADY-GAGA

Lady Gaga to play scandal-plagued Gucci wife in next feature film LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Lady Gaga has lined up her next feature film and will play the wife of a murdered heir to the Gucci fashion dynasty, Hollywood media reported on Friday.

SPORTS TENNIS-PARIS

Nadal edges closer to maiden Paris Masters title PARIS (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal edged closer to a maiden Paris Masters title as he ended local favorite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's resilience in a 7-6(4) 6-1 victory to reach the semi-finals on Friday.

USA-TRUMP-NATIONALS World Series champion Nationals to visit Trump at White House

The Washington Nationals have accepted an invitation to visit U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday to celebrate the franchise's first World Series triumph. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS PORTUGAL-EDUCATION/HISTORY (PIX)

A new school module on Portugal's 'painful past' stirs up controversy A new, optional module for Year 12 students exploring topics like colonialism and genocide is stirring up controversy in Portugal, as academics and politicians argue over how the education system should engage with the country's history. 2 Nov 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

PALESTINIANS-UNRWA/ (PIX) (TV) UNRWA to announce results of investigation with officials accused of nepotism

Monitoring as the United Nations for Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) prepares to release the findings of an investigation into officials suspected of nepotism and bullying. The exact date of publication is not yet known. 3 Nov ASEAN-SUMMIT/ (PIX)

Southeast, East Asian leaders gather in Bangkok for 35th ASEAN Summit and related meetings Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam. 3 Nov

AWARDS-MTV/EUROPE (PIX) (TV) Glitzy MTV Europe Music Awards held in Seville, Spain

The 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards are held in Seville, Spain, with singer Ariana Grande leading the field with seven nominations and Halsey and Rosalia among the artists taking to the stage. 3 Nov BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ Big central banks move to wait-and-see mode Easing come. Easing go. A concentrated burst of interest rate cutting and other measures to loosen global financial conditions by the world's central bankers looks to have largely run its course, and policymakers now appear content to wait and see if their handywork staves off a deeper slowdown in the months ahead. 3 Nov

GEORGIA-CPI/ Georgia's state statistics service to publish inflation report

Georgia's state statistics service to publish inflation report for preceeding month 3 Nov

