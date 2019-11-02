International Development News
Development News Edition

India committed to balanced outcome of RCEP negotiations: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India remains committed to a comprehensive and balanced outcome of RCEP negotiations and seeks balance across goods, services and investments and also within each pillar.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 16:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 16:03 IST
India committed to balanced outcome of RCEP negotiations: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India remains committed to a comprehensive and balanced outcome of RCEP negotiations and seeks balance across goods, services and investments and also within each pillar. In an interview to Bangkok Post, the Prime Minister also said that a mutually beneficial RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership ), in which all sides gain reasonably, is in interest of India and of all partners in the negotiation.

"India remains committed to a comprehensive and balanced outcome from the ongoing RCEP negotiations. Its successful conclusion is in the interest of everyone involved. Hence, India seeks balance across goods, services and investments and also within each pillar." "We are clear that a mutually beneficial RCEP, in which all sides gain reasonably, is in interests of India and of all partners in the negotiation," he added.

He said India would like a win-win outcome and for this addressing India's concerns on unsustainable trade deficits should be addressed. "We recognise the high ambitions of our partners on goods. We too would like a win-win outcome. We believe that for this, addressing our concerns over unsustainable trade deficits is important," Modi said.

The Prime Minister on Saturday embarked on a three-day visit to Thailand where he is slated to participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), East Asia, and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summits. The Prime Minister said India is one of the most open places in the world to do business.

"This is reflected in the jump that we have made in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business index from 142 to 63 in the last four to five years. We believe in the power of global trade to integrate economies and uplift the poor," he said. Terming Association of South East Nations (ASEAN) the 'core' of India's Act East Policy, Modi said that India wishes to see a strong, unified and prosperous ASEAN playing a central role in the emerging dynamic of the Indo-Pacific.

"Our close civilisational links provide a strong foundation on which we have built a robust, modern and multifaceted strategic partnership. Strengthening ASEAN, expanding connectivity and deepening India-ASEAN economic integration are among key priorities of our Act East Policy," he said. The Prime Minister spoke of India's Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) initiative, stating that the country seeks to enhance mutual trust and expand security cooperation.

"India will work towards evolving common perspectives on the regional security architecture and the principles underlining it, and developing a viable institutional framework for addressing common security challenges, building on the existing frameworks and mechanisms," he said. The Prime Minister termed Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) an important element in India's Act East policy.

"India has undertaken a number of initiatives to advance BIMSTEC cooperation and capacity in areas such as security, disaster management, economy and trade, agriculture, health and digital connectivity as well as activities to promote cultural and youth linkages," he said. (ANI)

Also Read: Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix and Amazon face censorship threat in India and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

VVIP Chopper case: Court allows ED to interrogate alleged middleman in Tihar

A Delhi court on Saturday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate Christian Michel, arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case, in Tihar prison. Special Judge Arvind Kumar gave the permission to the agency to record th...

Clash between police personnel, advocates at Tis Hazari Court, police vehicle torched

Lawyers and police personnel clashed at Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday afternoon during which a police vehicle was set afire, officials said. Eyewitnesses said a lawyer was injured and has been admitted to hospital.There was an a...

Rugby-Mapimpi, Kolbe and Pollard win World Cup for South Africa

Tries by wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe and the goalkicking of Handre Pollard earned South Africa their third Rugby World Cup title on Saturday as the flyhalf kicked 22 points to secure a 32-12 victory over an error-strewn Engla...

Kishan Reddy to attend "No Money for Terror" conference in

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will be representing India in the forthcoming No Money for terror conference to be held in Australia next week. Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Reddy said he would be leading a group of officials from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019