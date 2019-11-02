Egypt's Sinai Province swears allegiance to new Islamic State leader
Egypt's Islamic State affiliate, Sinai Province, has sworn allegiance to the new leader named by the group following the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the affiliate said on Telegram on Saturday.
Sinai Province, which has waged an insurgency against the Egyptian state, posted pictures of around two dozen fighters standing among trees, with a caption saying they were pledging allegiance to Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi. (Reporting Hesham Abdulkhalek Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Peter Graff)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
