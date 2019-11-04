International Development News
Development News Edition

9 sailors abducted by suspected pirates off Benin: authorities

  • PTI
  • |
  • Cotonou
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 02:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 02:38 IST
9 sailors abducted by suspected pirates off Benin: authorities
Image Credit: Pixabay

Nine sailors who were waiting in the harbour of the port of Cotonou in Benin have been abducted by suspected pirates, port authorities said. "The Autonomous Port of Cotonou regrets to inform you that Saturday morning, November 2, 2019, an act of piracy took place in the harbour area," authorities said in a statement on Sunday.

They said it involved a ship called Bonita but that they did not know the identity of the owner nor what flag it sailed under. The ship was attacked "about nine miles off the entrance to the port and eight crew members plus the ship's captain were abducted," the port authorities said.

Other crew members, who are safe and sound, are currently being interviewed as an investigation is under way. The Gulf of Guinea, which extends from Cameroon to Liberia, has become one of the most dangerous maritime regions in the world.

The attacks on ships and the abductions of crew for ransom have become more frequent, especially along the Nigerian coast where the pirates come from. The pirates sometimes divert ships for several days, long enough to plunder the cargo and demand huge ransoms before freeing the crew.

Piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, where Nigeria and Angola, the two main oil producers in sub-Saharan Africa, are located has seriously disrupted international maritime transport essential to the continent at a cost of billions of dollars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

Every 'torpedo' fired hit us: Yes Bank on stressed loans

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

McDonald's CEO steps down after relationship with employee

McDonalds chief executive officer has left the company after violating company policy by engaging in a consensual relationship with an employee, the corporation said. The fast food giant on Sunday said former president and CEO Steve Easterb...

Golf-Birdie barrage earns Todd first win in five years

Brendon Todd ended five years of frustration as the American shot a career best nine-under 62 to win the inaugural Bermuda Championship by four strokes on Sunday. Defying his world number 525 ranking, Todd rolled in 10 birdies, seven of the...

Dolphins beat stumbling Jets for first win

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three touchdown passes -- including two to rookie Preston Williams -- to lead the Miami Dolphins to their first win of the season, beating the visiting New York Jets 26-18 on Sunday afternoon. Each team scored on a sa...

McCaffrey powers Panthers past Titans

Christian McCaffrey scored three touchdowns, including a clinching 58-yard run in the fourth quarter, as the Carolina Panthers defeated the visiting Tennessee Titans 30-20 on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C. McCaffrey rushed for 146 yard...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019