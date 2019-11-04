International Development News
Development News Edition

1,100 Indian Sikhs reach Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Pak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 11:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 11:45 IST
1,100 Indian Sikhs reach Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Pak
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

Over one thousand Sikhs from India arrived at Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Pakistan's Hassanabdal city on Sunday as part of the 'Nagar Kirtan', a religious procession, held to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. The gurdwara in Punjab Province was decorated with colorful lights and pilgrims performed various rituals.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Deputy Secretary Shrines Imran Gondal said that more than 1,100 Sikhs crossed the border through Wagah on October 31 via Ludhiana and Amritsar, the Dawn reported. The Sikh pilgrims visited Gurdwara Janamasthan, Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Sacha Sodda Farooqabad and other shrines. The pilgrimage will conclude at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, where a gold palanquin 'Palki Sahib' will be installed.

"Around 1,300 visas issued for the Nagar Kirtan are over and above the contingent covered under the Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines 1974 between Pakistan and India," Gondal was quoted as saying. Gondal said the board, in collaboration with the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbhand Committee and the district administration, has made security and accommodation arrangements for Indian and local Sikh pilgrims.

Speaking to media, a number of pilgrims hailed the initiative to open the Kartarpur Corridor to facilitate the Sikh community and lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for laying the foundation stone for the Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib and issuing a commemorative coin on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The Kartarpur Corridor, to be opened on November 9, will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur, just 4 kilometers from the International Border, located at Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province.

Former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, Sardar Paramjit Singh Sarna, praised the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, saying it was a longstanding desire of the Sikh community to be able to visit one of their holiest sites in Pakistan visa-free. He also thanked the government for constructing a new building at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore.

He said Indian Sikhs were grateful to the government for issuing them the maximum number of visas, adding: "Pakistan is sacred to us and we love it, and we come here with a message of peace and brotherhood." Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President Satwant Singh said the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev revolve around peace and humanity.

He said the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor was a great gift to the Sikh community, and that "Pakistan is a pure land for Sikhs and a second home for the Sikh community around the world." Attock District Police Officer Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari reviewed security arrangements for the protection of the Sikh pilgrims. He told the media that multilayered security plans have been made to ensure that visiting pilgrims are safe.

Notwithstanding a chill in bilateral ties over Kashmir, Pakistan and India after tough negotiations signed a landmark agreement last month to operationalize the historic Kartarpur Corridor to allow Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the holy Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. The two countries decided that 5,000 pilgrims can visit the shrine every day and that additional pilgrim will be allowed on special occasions, subject to capacity expansion of facilities by the Pakistani side.

Pakistan has announced that Sikh pilgrims from India would only need a valid ID and not a passport to travel to Kartarpur and are not required to register 10 days in advance to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. The prime minister also announced that the pilgrims who arrive on the day of the Kartarpur corridor's opening on November 9 and on the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh Guru on November 12 will not be charged a fee of USD 20 to visit the holy shrine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Railway officials rescue dog, puppies trapped under pile of rails in Bhopal

Railway officials rescued a dog and her two newborn puppies from beneath a pile of rails at a yard near Bhopal station here. The six-hour-long rescue operation was successfully carried out under the leadership of the Divisional Railway Mana...

Three polls point to a new stalemate in Spanish Nov 10 election

A general election in Spain on Sunday is unlikely to break the current political gridlock, as neither left-wing or right-wing parties are set to win a parliamentary majority, three polls for Spanish newspapers predicted on Monday. Polls car...

UPDATE 3-Three people in critical condition as protests rock 'heavy-hearted' Hong Kong

Three people were in critical condition in Hong Kong on Monday, authorities said, after a weekend of chaotic clashes with anti-government protesters that led China to call for a tougher stance to end months of unrest in the Asian financial ...

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc after Q2 net loss; recovers most of losses later

Shares of Yes Bank on Monday plunged about 15 percent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 629.1 crore for the September quarter. The scrip made a weak opening and tumbled 9.98 percent to Rs 59.95 on the BSE.At the NSE, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019