International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-One dead, 14 injured in grenade attack in Kashmir's Srinagar -sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 14:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 14:07 IST
UPDATE 1-One dead, 14 injured in grenade attack in Kashmir's Srinagar -sources
Image Credit: IANS

One person died and at least 14 were injured on Monday in a grenade attack in Indian-administered Kashmir's main city of Srinagar, two Indian officials told Reuters.

Nine people were admitted to hospital, with one still in a critical condition, after the blast on Hari Singh High Street in the center of the city, said the officials, who declined to be named. The Muslim-majority Kashmir valley claimed by both India and Pakistan has been in turmoil since New Delhi announced it would strip the territory of its long-held autonomy and special status on Aug. 5.

India shut down the internet and arrested thousands in a historic crackdown it said was aimed at preventing unrest, while militant groups fighting its rule have attacked migrant workers from elsewhere in the country.

Also Read: Michelle Pfeiffer recounts 'inappropriate' moment with 'high powered' industry person

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

China offers more access for Taiwan firms, Taiwan warns of a trap

China unveiled measures on Monday to further open its markets to firms from self-ruled Taiwan, including capital raising, as Taiwan warned its people not to be taken in by moves at enticement ahead of a January presidential election. China ...

California winds slacken, helping firefighters control blazes

Winds that have fanned Californias wildfires have calmed, helping firefighters contain blazes that have destroyed homes and forced mass power outages since late last month. Weve really seen the end of it, said Patrick Burke, a meteorologist...

Ranitidine recall impacts Dr Reddy's P&L by Rs 40 Cr

Dr Reddys Laboratories, which initiated a voluntary recall of its Ranitidine from the US market following the ongoing investigation by the FDA into the reported carcinogenic impurity in the drug at low levels, has said it made Rs 40 crore t...

Asst. Secretary Fannon reaffirms partnerships in African energy security

Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Energy Resources ENR Francis R. Fannon will visit Sub-Saharan Africa from November 2 to 9, including South Africa, Namibia, and Botswana. The purpose of his trip is to reaffirm sustained partne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019