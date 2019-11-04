International Development News
Development News Edition

Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif's daughter Mariam gets bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz was on Monday granted bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 16:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 16:53 IST
Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif's daughter Mariam gets bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz was on Monday granted bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case by the Lahore High Court (LHC). In the hearing held on October 31, a two-member bench of the High Court had reserved its verdict after all parties had concluded their arguments in the money laundering case, Dawn reported.

Maryam and her cousin were apprehended by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Pakistan's accountability bureau. A NAB special court had remanded them to judicial custody on September 25. Maryam's father and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif last week got the bail on medical ground in CSM case from the Lahore High Court. (ANI)

Also Read: Pak PM issues orders to keep Maryam Nawaz with father in hospital

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Papua New Guinea ready to be cricket's next fairytale story

Papua New Guinea believe they could be crickets next rags-to-riches story after securing a place among the sports elite in next years Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.After three near-misses in the last six years, the Barramundis under Assad...

Benin authorities open investigation after 9 people abducted by pirates

Benin authorities have opened an investigation after pirates abducted nine people from a Norwegian-flagged boat off the coast of the West African nation, the port of Cotonou said. The pirates boarded the vessel, which is owned by Norwegian ...

Gian Chand Gupta unanimously elected Speaker of Haryana Assembly

BJP MLA Gian Chand Gupta was unanimously elected Speaker of Haryana Assembly on Monday. Panchkula MLA Guptas name was proposed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.In the Assembly ele...

Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif's daughter Mariam gets bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N Maryam Nawaz was on Monday granted bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills CSM case by the Lahore High Court LHC. In the hearing held on October 31, a two-member bench of the High Court had reserved its verdict after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019