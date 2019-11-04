Germany wants to raise e-car grants by 50% - government paper

Germany plans to increase by half the grants available to buyers of electric cars over the five years from 2020, according to a government document seen by Reuters, the latest in a series of measures to speed the adoption of low-emissions vehicles.

According to the document, due to be discussed at a meeting of high-level government and car-company officials on Monday evening, grants for plug-in hybrids will rise from 3,000 to 4,500 euros. For vehicles priced over 40,000 euros the grants will rise to 5,000 euros.

The government wants to have 10 million electric vehicles on the roads by 2030, part of an offensive designed to turn round the German car industry's perceived laggard status in e-mobility compared to its rivals in the United States and China.

