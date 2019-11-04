International Development News
Development News Edition

French leader to raise 'taboo' topics in China By Jerome Rivet, with Patrick Baert in Beijing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 18:06 IST
French leader to raise 'taboo' topics in China By Jerome Rivet, with Patrick Baert in Beijing
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the treaty of Aachen signing ceremony in Aachen, Germany, on Jan. 22, 2019. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have signed a contract to renew the friendship and cooperation between the two countries on Tuesday. The so-called treaty of Aachen, signed by Merkel and Macron, seeks closer cooperation between Germany and France in economic, defense and European policy. The treaty of Aachen ties in with the Elysee treaty, signed in 1963. Image Credit: IANS

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in China on Monday to drum up new business deals, but under warning from his hosts to keep off thorny issues such as the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. Macron began his second official trip to China on Monday afternoon in the financial hub of Shanghai, where he will attend an international import fair against the backdrop of the US-China trade war.

He will dine with President Xi Jinping before heading to Beijing, where the two will hold more talks, with French officials saying Macron will not shy away from "taboo" topics including Hong Kong and the mass detention of Muslims in China's northwest Xinjiang region. Human Rights Watch called on Macron to publicly press Xi to close "political education" camps in Xinjiang and respect Hong Kongers' rights to participate in politics.

Zhu Jing, a European affairs official at the foreign ministry, said China has prepared the "friendliest and warmest welcome" for the French leader. But Zhu also warned that on human rights, the two countries should have "constructive" dialogue and avoid "mutually criticizing each other or politicizing the issue".

"Hong Kong and Xinjiang are matters of China's internal affairs. It is not relevant to put them on the diplomatic agenda," Zhu told reporters last week. Hong Kong has been rocked by months of political unrest, with a new night of violence on Sunday in which a knife-wielding man wounded five people, including a local pro-democracy politician who had his ear bitten off.

Zhu also warned France against playing a "disruptive" role in the Indo-Pacific region or sending warships into Beijing-claimed territorial waters. France angered China in April when a French frigate sailed through the Taiwan Strait.

Macron's visit will focus on helping French companies strike new deals with the world's second-largest economy. France's soft power will also be on display, with Macron inaugurating an offshoot of the Centre Pompidou, the Paris modern art museum, in Shanghai's West Bund cultural corridor.

A French presidential advisor said French companies expected to come away with around 40 contracts in agriculture, tourism, health and other sectors in which France is traditionally strong. Macron will be Xi's guest of honor at the second China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Tuesday, and the two leaders will have a private dinner with their wives that night.

The French leader's meeting with the Chinese president will be their sixth in under three years, signaling the importance of both place on the relationship between China and Europe. The two leaders have used previous meetings over the past two years to stress their commitment to multilateralism in the face of US President Donald Trump's "America First" brand of nationalism.

Sino-Franco dialogue is crucial at a time when "protectionism and unilateralism keep rising", Zhu said. Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a political science professor at Hong Kong Baptist University, said the US tariff war is pushing China to seek closer ties with France and other European countries.

But, Cabestan cautioned, "the Europeans would be naive to believe that they can join China against Trump". Macron has also voiced concern over China's massive investments in central and eastern Europe and a huge trade surplus with the European Union, warning that European "naivete" towards Beijing is over.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Labourer working sans safety gear falls to death

A 34-year-old labourer died on Monday after he fell off the 8th floor of an under-construction building in suburban Kandivali in Mumbai, police said. Exact circumstances surrounding the fall of the deceased Ram Nivas Saha, who was working ...

PM Modi and PM Morrison hold discussion on deepening friendship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the sidelines of the RCEP summit at Bangkok today.Both the leaders had an engaging conversation on deepening the friendship between India and Australia.The two...

Soccer-Liverpool assured LGBT fans welcome in Qatar - CEO

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore says the club have been given assurances by Qatari authorities that their LGBT supporters will be welcomed in the Gulf state for next months FIFA Club World Cup. Qatari officials had met with Liverpool ...

Over 40 migrants found alive in refrigerated truck: Greek police

Thessaloniki, Nov 4 AFP A group of 41 migrants were found alive in a refrigerated truck in northern Greece on Monday, said police, who arrested the driver.The migrants, of apparent Afghan origin, were mostly in good condition. Seven of them...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019